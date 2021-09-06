GlobalData’s “Governance, Risk and Compliance — The Bolivian Insurance Industry”, report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the Bolivia.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Findings:

— The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in the Bolivia.

— The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

— The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

— The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

— The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Highlights:

— The Bolivian insurance industry is regulated by the Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Pensiones y Seguros.

— 100% FDI is permitted in the Bolivian insurance industry.

— Composite insurance is not permitted in Bolivia.

— Non-admitted insurance is prohibited in Bolivia.

— Key classes of compulsory insurance include compulsory traffic accident insurance and professional indemnity insurance for insurance brokers.

Scope:

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the Bolivia, including —

— An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the Bolivia.

— The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

— Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

— Rules and Regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the Bolivia.

— Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

— Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in the Bolivia.

— Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Bolivian insurance industry.

— Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country.

— Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

Key Points from TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Workers’ compensation insurance

2.4.2 Compulsory traffic accident insurance

2.4.3 Errors and omission insurance for insurance and reinsurance brokers

2.4.4 Passenger liability insurance for operators of public transport on waterways

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.5.1 Association of Insurance Supervisors Latin America

2.5.2 Authority of Supervision and Control for Pension and Insurance

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 Intermediaries

2.6.3 Market practices

2.6.4 Fines and penalties

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.7.1 Type of insurance organization

2.7.2 Establishing a local company

2.7.3 Foreign ownership

2.7.4 Types of license

2.7.5 Capital requirements

2.7.6 Solvency margin

2.7.7 Reserve requirements

2.7.8 Investment regulations

2.7.9 Statutory return requirements

2.7.10 Fee structure

2.8 Taxation

2.8.1 Insurance premium or policy taxations

2.8.2 Withholding taxes on premium paid overseas.

2.8.3 Corporate tax

2.8.4 VAT

2.8.5 Captives

2.9 Legal System

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Access to court

2.9.3 Alternative dispute resolution

Continued…

