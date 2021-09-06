Graves Orbitopathy Market: By Drug, Distribution Channel, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Overview, Drivers, Growth Analysis, Dynamics, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Graves Orbitopathy Market

Graves’ ophthalmopathy is also called as thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) and thyroid eye disease (TED), Graves’ orbitopathy (GO) is autoimmune inflammatory disorder of the tissues of periorbit and orbit that is characterized by the retraction of upper eyelid, lagging, swelling and redness of lid, bulging of eyes and conjunctivitis. Most commonly occurs in the individuals having Graves’ disease, and less commonly in the individuals having Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, or in the people with euthyroid. It is a part of systemic process of variable expression in skin, thyroid and eyes that is caused by the autoantibodies which binds to the tissues of these organs. Autoantibodies targets the fibroblasts in the eye muscles and fibroblasts can be differentiated into the fat cells (adipocytes). Muscles and fat cells expands and get inflammation.

Increase in incidence and prevalence of thyroid disorders, availability of appreciative reimbursement policies for the treatment, and growing awareness regarding the complications related to thyroid disorders are some of the factors driving Graves’ disease market. Side effects associated with drugs are one of the restraints for the graves orbitopathy market.

The global graves orbitopathy market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geographical regions.

Based on the drug class, the graves orbitopathy market is segmented as:

Iodine and Iodides

Ionic Inhibitors

Radioactive Iodine

Beta Blockers

Thioamides

Corticosteroids

Based on the distribution channel, the graves orbitopathy market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

As per Wickham study in England, in 2017, Graves’ disease is accounted for 0.5 cases per 1000 persons, with high incidence rate in people with age of 40 to 60. Graves’ disease is the high prevalent autoimmune disorder in U.S After Hashimoto thyroiditis. In 2017, as per research study of PREGO (presentation of Graves orbitopathy), incidence of Graves’ orbitopathy in Europe was 10-30/10,000 human annually. However, severity and the incidence of the Graves’ disease in Europe was observed to decline to 2.10/10,000/year. Iodine-131 is used in radioactive iodine ablation (RIA) used to remove whole or a part of thyroid gland, which results in preventing the excessive production of thyroid hormone. Subtotal thyroidectomy used for the removal of thyroid gland is the most invasive treatment option.

On the basis of geographical regions, the graves’ orbitopathy market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected as major market for the disorders related to thyroid gland followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be as a rapidly growing market due to rise in thyroid gland disorders, rise in health care investments, growing awareness regarding hyperthyroidism, and different alternative treatments availability.

Some of the players in the graves orbitopathy disease market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Allergan, plc.(Ireland) Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) RLC LABS (U.S.), AbbVie, Inc.( U.S.), Mylan N.V.( U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and Merck & Co.,Inc. (U.S.)

In September 2014, Avalon Ventures and GlaxoSmithKline plc launced two new companies with US $10 Mn each in series a financing and R&D support companies include Silarus Therapeutics- developing treatments for anaemia and iron overload disorders and Thyritope Biosciences- developing treatments for grave’s orbitopathy