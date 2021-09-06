Growth of Personal Protective Equipment Market Projected to Amplify During 2025 | Future Market Insights

Personal Protective Equipment also abbreviated as PPE refers to all those protective clothing, goggles, helmets or other garments crafted to safeguard the wearer’s body from infection or injury. Personal protective equipment are used to protect the user from various hazards like physical, heat, chemicals, electrical, airborne particulate matter and biohazards. The personal protective equipment can be worn for safety purposes, sports and recreational activities as well. Moreover, Personal protective equipment can impose a barrier between the wearer and the working environment. Thus the user is prone to witness additional stress and discomfort and weaken their ability to carry out their work. Thus ergonomically designed personal protective equipment can help to minimize such barriers and help in ensuring maximum safety and healthy working conditions.

However, PPE does not eliminate the risk of hazard completely and there are possibilities of user to get exposed to the hazard if the equipment fails.

The key market trends are customization in safety measures. Comfort in workforce is trending in the global personal protective equipment market. Fashionable protective equipment like goggles, extra featured fire wear, fancy protective footwear etc. are some other trends in the global personal protective equipment market.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancement in technology is the key factor driving the growth of the global personal protection equipment market. Moreover, increasing awareness of workplace safety is another major factor playing a key role in driving the overall global personal protective equipment market. Rapid industrialization, increasing foreign investments and upcoming government regulations are also boosting the demand for the global personal protective equipment market.

However, drop down in the speed of key end use sectors like mining and manufacturing of crude ores is a major challenge to the growth of the overall global personal protective equipment market. Moreover, high cost of raw materials required to manufacture personal protection, tariff and non-tariff barriers are also the major challenges restraining the growth of the market.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application the global personal protective equipment market can be classified into eight segments

Oil & gas

Construction

Petrochemicals

Power & energy

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Food manufacturing

Others

On the basis of product type the global personal protective equipment market can be classified into nine segments

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Hearing Protection

Hand Protection

Fall Protection

Protective clothing

Professional footwear

Respiratory Protection

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global personal protective equipment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014 North America dominated the global personal protective equipment market in terms of market revenue followed by Western Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the effective growth in personal protective equipment market during the forecast period 2015-2025 due the growing construction and power & energy industries in this region.

Personal Protective Equipment Market: Key Players

Some major players in the global personal protective equipment market are 3M Company, Z and V Group, Wells Lamont Industry Group, Jallatte Group, Gateway Safety Inc., Bekina NV, Ansell Healthcare Products LCC, Eurodress GmBH, Honeywell Life Safety, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Interspiro, Avon- ISI, JSP Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd, JAL Group, Golden Chang, Avon Rubber p. i. c., Rahman Group and others.

