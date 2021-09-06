Hepatitis C Treatment Market: By Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Industry Trends, Overview, Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, and Key Players

Global Hepatitis C Treatment Market Outline: Hepatitis C Treatment Market

The global market for Hepatitis C treatment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence of Hepatitis C infection. Rising awareness regarding Hepatitis C treatment, increase in healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives and various NGO’s creating awareness regarding the Hepatitis C treatment is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rise in the funding in research and development activities for Hepatitis C treatment and strong pipeline products might boost the global Hepatitis C treatment market over the forecast period. However, lack of antibiotics in the market, high cost of medications, and lack of hepatitis C infection awareness in poor countries might hamper the growth of global Hepatitis C treatment market over the forecast period.

Hepatitis C treatment market segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel

Based on drug class, the hepatitis C treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Polymerase Inhibitors

NS5A Inhibitors

Interferons

HCV protease inhibitors

Combination Therapy

Based on route of administration, the hepatitis C treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on distribution channel, the hepatitis C treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Increase in prevalence of hepatitis C infection and liver cirrhosis expected to fuel the growth of Hepatitis C treatment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally there are 80 Mn people suffers from chronic hepatitis C virus, in that approximately 700,000 will die each year as a result of the infection. Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, launching of new products, increase in research and development activities, and approvals for new products from various drug regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration are some strategies followed by various companies to increase their market share in global hepatitis C treatment market. For instance, in July 2011, Merck MSD, inked an agreement with Roche for the marketing approvals of Victreli (Boceprevir) triple combination therapy with peginterferon alfa and ribavirin (peg/riba). In addition, in August 2011, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced that Health Canada approved its Incivektm (Telaprevir) tablets for people with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C with compensated liver disease. In January 2014, European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for Gilead’s Sovaldi (Sofosbuvir) to treat chronic hepatitis C infection.

Geographically, the hepatitis C treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global hepatitis C treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increase in prevalence of hepatitis C infection (according to Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), approximately 2.7-3.9 Mn people in the United States are chronically infected with hepatitis C Virus), rise in the awareness among the key stakeholders towards the use of novel products and technologies to treat the hepatitis C, and increase in research and development activities are the key factors bolster the hepatitis C treatment market in North America region. Europe holds a key share in hepatitis C treatment market owing to increase in prevalence of Hepatitis C infection (according to European centre for Disease Prevention and Control approximately 5.9 Mn people are suffering from HCV infection), rise in the geriatric population, change in the lifestyle, people involving in the unprotected sexual intercourse, and increase in the research and development activities might boost the hepatitis C treatment market in Europe region. Asia-Pacific hepatitis C treatment market growth is attributed to increase in the prevalence of hepatitis C infection, rise in the population in Asia-Pacific region, and increase in the healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa region has high prevalence of HCV infection majorly in Egypt that is approximately 8434 prevalent cases per 100,000 people.

Some of the players in Hepatitis C treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc. (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S), F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

In August 2018, AbbVie received FDA approval for Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), for the chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in all major genotypes (GT1-6)

In July 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for Vosevi used in re-treatment of the chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection

In May 2015, Bristol-Myers Squibb received U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for investigational drug Daclatasvir-based hepatitis C regimen