Home Insecticides Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

The ever-growing need to prevent incidents of insect-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have driven growth in the home-insecticide market in India. Download the report to get a complete overview of the home insecticide market, including the growth drivers, market size and competitive landscape.

Key Growth factors

Each year, thousands of people are affected by insect-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya in India. To keep homes insect-free and prevent the spread of diseases, home insecticides have become a necessity across Indian households.

Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/QBI-NTS-RCG-60769

There’s also rising awareness about the availability and benefits of different home insecticides, which has further caused a rise in the demand for home insecticides.

Threats and key players

Many consumers link insecticides with health risks and toxic chemicals, which is a major hindrance to its adoption growth. There’s low penetration of branded home insecticides in rural parts of the country, where people still rely on traditional methods such as burning incense sticks and coconut fiber and fumigation with neem leaves. This implies a heavy reliance on urban areas for growth.

Companies have started recognizing the immense potential of untapped rural regions and are coming up with specific promotional activities and campaigns to penetrate these markets.

At the time of writing, Good Knight from Godrej Consumer Products dominates the home insecticide market. Other major players in the market include Dabur India Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, and Acme Organics Private Limited.

Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/RCG/QBI-NTS-RCG-60769

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the home insecticides market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of value over 2011 to 2020

Trade analysis of home insecticides in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Key recent developments associated with the home insecticides market in India

Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/RCG/QBI-NTS-RCG-60769/

Why buy?