Industrial Transceivers Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

With an estimated 6.6% year over year revenue growth projected for 2019, the industrial transceiver market is likely to be governed by a few peculiar factors closely associated with the demand and revenue scenario in global landscape.

While the most prominent of these factors include stringent regulatory demands, complex pricing structure, and highly specific raw material and design requirements, a new study by Future Market Insights also highlights the growing significance of strategic relationships of industrial transceiver manufacturers with suppliers, coupled with the fragmented supply base influencing global landscape.

The healthy growth projections for global industrial transceiver market is primarily attributed to a growing number of smart city projects worldwide. “With increasing industrial automation over the recent past, the demand for low-power, energy-efficient automation equipment is constantly on the rise. This will remain among the key factors pushing demand and revenue growth of the global industrial transceiver market,” says a senior research analyst further.

Power Management Applications Hold Significant Opportunity

Based on the application, adoption of industrial transceiver technology is slated to remain maximum in application areas related to power management. The report forecasts robust year over year revenue growth for power management applications segment, compared to other applications of industrial transceiver, including EVs, renewable energy, smart grid, motor control & drives, data processing & telecommunication, lighting, and automation.

Procurement of Multi-mode Industrial Transceiver to Speed up

Among wavelength division multiplexing technology, single-mode industrial transceiver technology, and multi-mode industrial transceiver technology, the latter brings about multiple mode-transmissions and involves a larger core for superior functionality. Industries are also preferring integration of multi-mode industrial transceiver technology over others, to facilitate the short-reach demands of network infrastructure.

The report says that it is more likely that the procurement of multi-mode industrial transceiver technology would speed up in coming years owing to the larger core, boosting the overall demand for multi-mode industrial transceiver in the global landscape.

Latin America to Gain the Limelight

With the prominent presence of industry’s leading transceiver solution providers, North America is likely to secure the lion’s share in industrial transceiver market, in terms of revenue. The report also reaffirms Europe’s significant market value share over the next few years.

However, Latin America is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket for investors, prominently owing to extensively widening deployment of the equipment enabled by industrial automation, especially in data management and telecom sectors. The report projects substantial yearly growth in the revenue for Latin America’s industrial transceiver market.

MEA is also positioned as an excellent growth potential region in industrial transceiver market over next few years owing to a growing number of R&D projects in renewable energy sector and increasing establishment of advanced power management projects.

On the other side, favorable government initiatives related to industrial automation and smart cities are providing a strong push to the industrial transceiver landscape in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan). The FMI analyst says, “Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia are likely to play a vital role in uplifting the revenue growth prospects of industrial transceiver market in APEJ”.

FMI Conducts Thorough Evaluation of Competition Landscape

The report points to a significant revenue share of Texas Instruments Incorporated and Infineon Technologies AG in the industrial transceiver marketplace. An extensive analysis of the key players operating in the global industrial transceiver landscape reveals the most prominent developmental strategies adopted by leading players in industrial transceiver space.

FMI, in the report, profiles some of the leading companies competing in the global industrial transceiver space to offer insights on their strategic point of view. Besides Analog Devices, Inc. and AMS Technologies, the report covers Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Finisar Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MaxLinear, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsemi, Nordic Semiconductor, ZTE Corporation, and STMicroelectronics.

Suppliers and manufacturers are likely to continue to benefit from long term contractual partnerships, which would further accelerate technology innovation efforts of companies – eventually aiding new products development and launch.

A growing focus on products customization continues to add value to existing portfolios of leading players in industrial transceiver market, helping them widen the existing customer base.

A majority of established industrial transceiver solution providers are projected to maintain their focus on offering specialized, application-specific industrial transceiver solutions.

