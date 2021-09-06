IOT Sensors Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the IOT Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.

The worldwide market for IOT Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 32900 million US$ in 2023, from 9560 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 IOT Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pressure Sensor

1.2.2 Environmental Sensor

1.2.3 Optical Sensor

1.2.4 Chemical Sensor

1.2.5 Motion Sensor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Smart Home & Wearables

1.3.2 Smart Energy

1.3.3 Smart Security

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bosch IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Honeywell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 NXP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NXP IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Infineon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Infineon IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Analog Devices

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Analog Devices IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Panasonic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Panasonic IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 InvenSense

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 InvenSense IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 TI

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 IOT Sensors Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 TI IOT Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

