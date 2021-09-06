Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Treatments, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

According to the analysis offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global lactose intolerance treatment market is on track to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023 which will result in a market value of USD 9.8 Bn by the end of the review period.

Lactose intolerance is caused by a deficiency of lactase enzymes in the body, and the issue is often accompanied by undesirable symptoms such as abdominal cramps, bloating, diarrhea, gas, and others. Lactose is a sugar which is commonly available in dairy; lactose intolerant consumers often have to resort to treatments to manage lactose intolerance. The condition is incurable and can only be managed. As a result, the lactose intolerance treatment market is likely to witness significant growth as patients need ongoing treatment. Market Research Future’s meticulous study on the global lactose intolerance treatment market includes several crucial market findings including growth rate and market values.

Lactose intolerance can be caused by a natural reduction in lactase production in the body, or as a side effect of other gastrointestinal conditions. The condition can also be hereditary. Several F&B companies have been tapping into the treatment market by creating dairy-free alternatives. These companies cater to both vegan consumer bases and lactose intolerance consumer bases. The nutritional value associated with consumption of dairy substitutes and the growing demand for the same as lactose intolerance prevails has resulted in the launch of several creative non-dairy products. Ranging from non-dairy cheese to non-dairy yogurt and milk, lactose intolerant consumers have many options with which to treat lactose intolerance. The increasing affordability of lactose-free food and increasing sales are expected to provide the market with a considerable boost.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance are non-serious and are often viewed as an inconvenience. As a result, many people simply ignore the symptoms, thus restraining market growth. Rising awareness regarding lactose intolerance and an increasing focus on health is expected to mitigate this to some extent and result in opportunities for growth.

Key Players

Profiles and growth strategies of leading market participants have been included in MRFR’s competitive analysis. Market players include Scimera Partners, Parmalat, National Enzyme Company, Vetbiochem India Private Limited, Arla Foods, Valio, Daiya Foods Inc., Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Johnson & Johnson Inc., McNeil Nutritionals, Ganeden Biotech and others.

Market Segmentation

The lactose intolerance treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, type, region and end users. On the basis of type, the lactose intolerance treatment market has been segmented into secondary, primary, developmental and congenital. The treatment basis of segmentation of the market has been segmented into food supplements such as milk substitutes (soy, coconut, rice, almond among others), cereals and breads, dairy, fats, and others, enzymatic lactase supplements, and others. The end user segment of the market comprises of home use, hospitals and clinics, and others. The regions that are a share of the global lactose intolerance treatment market are the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Latest Industry News

Start-up Perfect Day is collaborating with Archer Daniels Midland to crease lactose-free whey which is plant-based.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the lactose treatment market includes regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. In the North American region, the US is responsible for the greatest market portion owing to the promising reimbursement scenario and better spending on healthcare. The quicker market acceptance of new technology in the US is also a vital driver of the market for lactose intolerance treatment. The European region is the following major market owing to the incidence of large disposable income and increasing awareness. Asia Pacific region is likely to have the most capability and it is projected to be run by countries such as China and India. The Middle East & African market is directed by the Gulf nations mainly by countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE. The underprivileged regions of the Africa region are anticipated to be growing at a slow rate due to lowly economic and political conditions and pitiable healthcare penetration.

