Market Research on Chlorinated Isocyanurates Market and Analysis

Chlorinated Isocyanurates are chlorine derivatives of isocynauric acid. They are used as disinfecting, bleaching and sanitizing agents. Additionally, they can be used as fungicides, fungistats, bactericides and microbistats. They are used to a large extent as disinfectants in swimming pools and to a lesser extent in industrial water chilling systems and as domestic septic tank disinfectants. Chlorinated Isocyanurates are formed by chlorification of urea using cyanuric acid as substrate.

The growing disinfectants industry is the primary driver for the market of chlorinated Isocyanurates. It finds widespread use in swimming pool disinfection. The growing inclination of people towards swimming and the growing sports industry is a major driver for the market of chlorinated Isocyanurates market.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-314

DichloroIsocyanurate can be used for disinfecting surfaces used for poultry and silkworm rearing, which is another major driver for the market of chlorinated Isocyanurates. Disinfectants find use in industrial water chilling units in order to purify the water before industrial use. Chlorinated Isocyanurates can be used as a preliminary purification method in the semiconductor industry which employs double distilled water. The growth of semiconductor industry in Asia Pacific is a driver for the market of chlorinated Isocyanurates. However, chlorinated Isocyanurates are eye irritants. Their use in swimming pools for disinfection should be therefore judicious. Standards and calibrations for the use of chlorinated Isocyanurates in various applications are expected to open new areas of opportunity for the market of chlorinated Isocyanurates within the forecast period.

There are three types of commercially useful chlorinated Isocyanurates, which include – trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) and sodium dichloroIsocyanurate (anhydrous and dihydrate) (SDCC). TCCA has limited solubility in water and is therefore used as controlled release sanitizer for swimming pool disinfection. SDCC has higher water solubility and finds use as stain remover and bleaching agent in dishwasher detergent formulations. SDCC is also used in shock treatments for swimming pools.

The U.S and Western Europe are the biggest markets for chlorinated Isocyanurates. China, Japan, Spain and Italy are the major producers of chlorinated Isocyanurates.

The use of chlorinated Isocyanurates in China and Japan for swimming pool disinfection is negligible; hence majority of chlorinated Isocyanurates produced in China and Japan is exported to the U.S. In the past, there have been antidumping duties levied by U.S on Chinese and Spanish exporters; however, the exports of chlorinated Isocyanurates from China are witnessing an increase from 2011. The use of chlorinated Isocyanurates is highly seasonal, depending on weather conditions and pool construction, owing to which the global market of chlorinated Isocyanurates is expected to grow at a gradual rate. China exports high quality chlorinated Isocyanurates to U.S and Western Europe and low quality chlorinated Isocyanurates to Africa and other developing nations for drinking water disinfection. Japan uses chlorinated Isocyanurates as sanitizer for domestic septic tanks. The Chinese market for swimming pool disinfectants is not very large hence most of chlorinated Isocyanurates produced is exported.

There are very few manufacturers of chlorinated Isocyanurates globally with majority of them concentrated in China. The key players in this market include –3V Italia, China Salt Changzhou Chemical Co Ltd, HebeiJiheng Chemical Co Ltd, HezeHuayi Chemical Co Ltd,Liaocheng London Chemical Co Ltd, Nissan Chemical, Nippon Soda, Nankai,Nanning Chemical Industry Co Ltd, PuyangCleanway Chemical Ltd. Shandong JuanchengKangtai Chemical Co, Sino-Korea Anhui Suzhou SDF Chemical Industry Co, Shikoku and ZhuchengTaisheng Chemical Co Ltd among others.

Download Competitive Matrix @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-314