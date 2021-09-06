Metabolomics Market: Market Scope, Size, Application, Techniques, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Trends, New Projects, Strategies and Outlook to 2025
- Industry Trend Analysis
The global metabolomics market is expected to be around 2.5 billion by 2025. Increase in demand for personalized medicines, rapid development in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and rising demand for toxicology technologies are major factors contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of associated instruments and tools, unwillingness to adopt advanced technology for data processing by traditional professionals and dearth of skilled workforce can impact the growth of the market.
- Technique Outlook and Trend Analysis
High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) segment accounted for the major share of the global metabolomics market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to factors such as high speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the procedure. HPLC market is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its large number of applications in clinical diagnosis of diseases, high adoption in pharmaceutical labs for analysis and for separation of similar molecules in clinical research.
- Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Biomarker discovery segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share is primarily attributed to factors such as reliability and effectiveness of metabolic profiling of the biomarkers and efficiency in managing diseases at metabolic level through metabolic biomarkers.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America accounted for the major share of the overall metabolomics market in 2016. This market dominance can be attributed to various factors such as easy availability of technologically advanced products, increase adoption rate of personalized medicines, and highly developed research infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the advancements related to biopharmaceutical research infrastructure, presence of unmet healthcare needs, and rise in prevalence of age-related chronic diseases.
- Competitive Analysis
Some of the major players in this market are LECO Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Metabolon, Inc. and Bruker Corporation. Major players in this market are focusing on product innovations to acquire larger share of the global market. For instance, in June 2016, Thermo Fisher launched the Hybrid Quadropole-Orbitrap mass spectrometer to derive exceptional performance and versatility.
- Market Opportunities
Metabolomics is gaining high importance in life sciences research owing to its systematic and precise technique to gain vital insights about biological systems. The future opportunities for metabolomics market lie in development of advanced products with enhanced statistical and analytical capabilities.
Metabolomics Market Segmentation
- By Technique:
Separation Techniques
Capillary Electrophoresis
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography
Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography
Detection Techniques
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mass Spectrometry
- By Application:
Drug Assessment
Nutrigenomics
Clinical toxicology
Biomarker Discovery
Others
- By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Others
