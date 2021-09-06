Modular Homes Market 2019 Technology Models, Recent Developments, Challenges, and Business Benefits 2023
Modular Homes industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Modular Homes market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.029070740693 from 37000.0 million $ in 2014 to 42700.0 million $ in 2018, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Modular Homes market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Modular Homes will reach 49000.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Bouygues Construction
Lendlease Corporation
Laing O’rourke
Seikisui House
Clayton Homes
Champion
Modular Space Corporation
Daiwa House
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Algeco Scotsman
Red Sea Housing
Redman Homes
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Horizon North Logistics
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
KEE Katerra
Pleasant Valley Homes
Alta-Fab Structures
Art’s Way Manufacturing
NRB Inc.
Wernick Group
Westchester Modular Homes
Modscape
Pratt Construction Incorporated
Koma Modular
New Era Homes
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Hickory Group
Lebanon Valley Homes
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Ranch
Cape Cod
Two-story homes
Cabin/Chalet
Industry Segmentation
999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
