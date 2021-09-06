Motion Preservation Devices Market: Industry Scope, Size, SWOT Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Application, Types, Drivers and Forecast to 2025
- Industry Trend Analysis
The motion preservation devices market is estimated to be around 2.5 billion by 2025. Growing number of spine related disorders coupled with increasing geriatric population and advancements in motion preservation devices are the key factors driving the demand for these devices. Moreover, growing popularity of minimally invasive spine procedures and increasing patient awareness regarding advances in spine surgeries will further boost the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for product approval and high procedure cost and expensive implants will restrain the growth of motion preservation devices market in near future.
- Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Artificial disc replacement devices segment dominated the global motion preservation devices market in 2016. This can be attributed to rising adoption of artificial disc replacement devices over spinal fusion devices. The nuclear disc prostheses devices segment is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The dynamic stabilization devices segment will also show significant growth rate. This can be attributed to use of flexible materials while performing dynamic stabilization procedure for restoring the spine mobility.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America dominated the motion preservation devices market in 2016. This can be attributed to increase in the prevalence of spine disorders and impairments and increasing preference for motion preservation devices in spine procedures. Asia-Pacific will show high market potential for motion preservation devices during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as rise in prevalence of spine related disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increase in healthcare expenditure.
- Competitive Analysis
Major companies focus on developing innovative spine techniques to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2016, K2M Group Holdings, Inc. obtained CE mark approval for its RHINE Cervical Disc System, which is a cervical artificial disc replacement device that features molding technology. K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a medical device company which offers complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques. RHINE Cervical Disc System has been designed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. This product approval helped the company to distribute this system across Europe and other countries following CE mark. Thus, major companies are highly focused on building product portfolio and penetrating the market with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market at global level.
The major players operating in this market are HPI Implants, RTI Surgical, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., DePuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Raymedica, Inc., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Aurora Spine Corporation, Spinal Kinetics, Paradigm Spine, LLC, Medtronic plc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.
- Market Opportunities
Elderly people who are more prone to spine related disorders due to declining bone density will increase demand for these devices in near future. Globally, the number of older people (those aged 60 years or older) is poised to grow by 56% from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion in 2030 (Source: United Nations). This growth will be significant in less developed countries and provide abundant growth opportunities for the motion preservation device manufacturers. Additionally, preference of physicians and patients shifting towards artificial disc replacement will bring in ample growth opportunities to the manufacturers.
Motion Preservation Devices Market Segmentation:
- By Product:
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Pedicle Screw-based Systems
Interspinous Process Spacers
Facet Replacement Products
Annulus Repair Devices
Artificial Discs Replacement Devices
Artificial Lumbar Discs
Artificial Cervical Discs
Nuclear Disc Prostheses Devices
- By Region:
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Others
