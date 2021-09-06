Opportunities in the Western Europe Wine Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High-Growth Economies

The Western Europe wine sector was valued at US$126,799.8 million in 2017, and was the largest worldwide with a share of 39.6% of the global market. Growing at a CAGR of 4% over 2017–2022, the market’s value is projected to reach US$154,509.2 million by 2022. The region is also the largest market worldwide in volume terms, accounting for a share of 48.5% of the global market in 2017.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Key Players:

· A Racke

· Germany

· Accolade Wines

· Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH

· CAVIRO Soc Coop Agricola

· Franz Wilhelm Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG

· Pernod Ricard SA

· Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited

· Bacardi Limited

· Compagnie Francaise Des Grands Vins

· Castel

· Viña Concha Y Toro S.A

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe wine sector. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of wine by category across the key countries in the Americas region

— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017–2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region

— Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for wine across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2017.

— It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, drugstores & pharmacies, and others, which include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and department stores

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012–2022) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis )

Market size analysis — Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Growth potential by countries in Western Europe

High-potential countries by region — Western Europe

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview — value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of wine sectors compared to other alcoholic beverage sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and wine markets

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles

Denmark

The UK

Sweden

Germany

6. Success stories

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand share analysis in the wine sector

Leading companies in the Western Europe wine sector by value sales

Leading brands (including private label) in Western Europe wine sector by value sales

Private label penetration in the wine sector

8. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

9. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key package material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

10. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

11. Appendix

