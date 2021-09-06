Packaging Automation Market: By Product, Software, Service, Application, End- users, Industry Drivers, Opportunities, Overview, Key Trends, Players, and Value Chain Analysis

In this report, the global packaging automation market was estimated as USD 28.24 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period.

“Packaging Automation Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Packaging Automation Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MCM/QBI-XPR-MCM-55925

Packaging is considered to be one of the vital aspects in product manufacturing process for protecting the products from dust, physical damage, and other environmental factors. Packaging process are carried out via different packaging automation ICs, and machineries which further assists in completing the tasks effectively and efficiently. Safety rules & regulations are major concerns for manufacturers specifically in the food & beverage industry and healthcare sector of emerging nations such as China, India, and Latin America.

Rising rate of industrialization and manufacturing activities owing to the increasing population, reduction in labor cost is projected to enhance the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements such as autonomous control, wireless technology, and wearable devices are also anticipated to spur the global packaging automation market. Increasing industrial innovations and technological advancements such as DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES, automation & Automation ICs have become more conventional for small and medium-scale manufacturers.

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MCM/QBI-XPR-MCM-55925



The report includes –Segmentation:

Based on product, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Automated Packagers

• Packaging Robots

• Automated Conveyors

Based on software & services, this report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly segregated into

• Software

• Services

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Filling

• Labeling

• Palletizing

• Wrapping

• Bagging

• Capping

• Case Packaging

• Others

Based on the end-users, this report inculcates the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly bifurcated into

• Food & Beverages

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Retail

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Logistics & Warehousing

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of packaging automation market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/MCM/QBI-XPR-MCM-55925/

Key players: Overview of market leaders in packaging automation market by top manufacturers/players, with packaging automation market revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Kollmorgen, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, and Swisslog Holding AG.