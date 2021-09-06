Peelable Lid Stock Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Global peelable lid stock market: Overview

Lid stock is required to seal the product and prevent contact with the atmospheric gases, to prevent oxidation and enhance shelf-life of the product. Peelable lid stock is manufactured keeping consumer convenience at the centre of objectives. The global peelable lid stock market is expected to witness healthy growth, during the forecast period. Fast-paced lifestyle of people in several countries has increased demand for case-ready meals due to the adoption of on-the-go food consumption habits. In addition, features such as high barrier properties, anti-microbial activity, and reliability, peelable lid stock also enables excellent product presentation, coupled with high printability. This enables peelable lid stock to be used as a medium for brand image enhancement by manufacturers or brand owners. Demand for efficient packaging solutions such as peelable lid stock is therefore expected to rise. As emerging economies, such as India and China continue to witness steady growth in demand for convenience and high quality packaging, the global peelable lid stock market is anticipated to have a largely positive outlook, during the forecast period.

Global peelable lid stock market: Dynamics

The global peelable lid stock market is expected to grow on the backdrop of global packaging barrier films market, which is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period. The high preference for peelable lid stock among manufacturers is attributed to their ability to enhance merchandising appeal. Peelable lid stock has witnessed increased applications in various active packaging techniques, which offers lucrative opportunities for growth of the global peelable lid stock market. Rapid urbanization in countries such as India has led to a change in lifestyle of a significant amount of its population. Increase in single person households and penetration of modern retail formats has provided consumers access to various online shopping platforms.

These changes, combined with adoption of on-the-go food consumption habits has enabled various food brands to sell their products in collaboration with local players. Globally, the consumption of case-ready meals has been rising steadily in the last decade, thus increasing demand for peelable lid stock. Manufacturers are eyeing consumer convenience as they manufacture their own peelable lid stock. There are peelable lid stock which make two-sided printing possible, which enables manufacturers to print one side to increase the aesthetic appeal of the product, while the inside can be used to provide necessary information such as, safety cautions. In addition, various lid stock can be die-cut to custom shapes, and also make zone coating and perforation possible. Thus, the global peelable lid stock market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Global peelable lid stock market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global peelable lid stock market are – Ampac Packaging LLC., Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Ei du Pont de Nemours, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Bemis Company, Inc., Emerald Packaging, and Amcor Limited, among others.

