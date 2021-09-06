Phototherapy Lamps And Units For Aesthetic Medicine Market Economic Conditions, Acquisitions, Developments and Forecast by 2026

Phototherapy is currently arguably the most widespread therapy in newborns except few prophylactic treatments. Phototherapy or light therapy is a technique which involves exposing the skin to light sources on a regular basis. But now a days home phototherapy devices are also quite popular. This therapeutic mechanism was discovered in England in the 1950s and is extensively used in aesthetic medicines for example hyperbilirubinemia, neonatal jaundice and various other skin disorders likepsoriasis, acne vulgaris, skin cancers and eczema. National Health Survey (NHS) report suggest that since 2000 there has been an increase in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures and light therapy equipment by 147%.

The light or radiation produced by a medical device is commonly called as a phototherapy units/lamp. These treatments can be delivered to the skin of the whole body or it can be selectively targeted to affected areas to reduce exposure of uninvolved skin.Not only in infants thephototherapy unitsare also used in the treatment of pregnant and nursing women, and even immuno-suppressed individuals as most of the phototherapy units has none or very few of side effects.

Global Phototherapy Lamps and Units for Aesthetic Medicine Market: Drivers and Restraints

Millions of people over the world are suffering from skin. These disorders have a huge impact on the patients' daily lives. However today, these skin diseases can be treated. Phototherapy is an effective and proven method of treatment. For example, in 2014-2015, there were 20 million aesthetic treatments performed across North America. Similarly, increasing demand for aesthetic treatments in other developed countries propels the market growth.

Phototherapy lamps and units foraesthetic medicine are popularly used in improving cosmetic appearance. It has diverse applications which includes minimizing signs of aging like skin laxity, liver spots and wrinkles. Photo therapy units also play a major role in the treatment of excessive fat, obesity and cellulite. For example in 2013 -14 there were 55,000 cosmetic surgery procedures performed in UK only. In those cosmetic surgeries, surgical aesthetic procedures shared 10% of the cosmetic procedures and non-surgical techniques accounted for the remaining 90%. Technological innovations in the field of cosmetics; increasing demand for phototherapy treatment for aesthetic medicine among youth and elderly population are helping to stimulate the growth of global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market. Other factors are increasing disposable incomes in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil having relatively high volume of skin diseases and cancer patients are encouraging the growth of the global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine. However, several risks, side effects before and after treatment, complications after or during aesthetic medicine treatment, limited reimbursement coverage by insurances and companies for cosmetic as well as aesthetic medicine treatment are some of the key factors restraining the market growth.

Global Phototherapy Lamps and Units for Aesthetic Medicine Market: Segmentation

The global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market is classified on the basis of treatment of the diseases, configuration, light sources, end users and region.

On the basis of treatment of the diseases global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market can be segmented in to:-

Treatment of Psoriasis

Treatment of Vitiligo

Treatment of Acne vulgaris

Treatment of Cancer

Treatment of Wound healing

Others

In above segment phototherapy lamps and units are commonly used to treat Psoriasis followed by others like cosmetic and skin cancer treatment.

On the basis of configuration global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market can be segmented in to following type:-

Mobile Units

Fixed Units

In above segment, fixed units are driving the market for cosmetic treatments performed in hospitals, skin care centers and fitness centers. However, the demand for mobile units especially home based phototherapy units is expected to witness growth with features like mobility, flexibility, cost, and effectiveness.

On the basis source of light the global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market can be segmented in to:-

UV Light

LED Light

Infrared Light

Fluorescent Light

Halogen Light

Others

In above segment UV Light, followed by LED and Infrared Light are popularly used in aesthetic treatment therapy.

Based on end user, global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market can be segmented in to:-

Hospitals

Skin care & Cosmetic Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Fitness and wellness Centers

Research Institutes

Home Care Settings

Amongst end users, skin care & cosmetic clinics followed by home care settings have major share in encouraging the growth of global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market.

Based on region global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine market is segmented into the following:

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Global Phototherapy Lamps and Units for Aesthetic Medicine Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the maximum share of the global phototherapy lamps and units for aesthetic medicine marketfollowed by Europe. The reasons are technological advancements,good reimbursement policies for skin care treatment and cosmetic procedures, number of government and private organizations investigating the quality and efficiency of the products.However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at maximum rate during the forecast period. The considerable growth of Asia Pacific region is attributable to a number of policies such as the growing public and private initiatives to increase awareness related to cosmetic and skin treatment and constant growth in healthcare expenditure.

Key Players

The major players in the Market include GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Masimo Corporation (U.S.), HBW Technology, Gamma Star, Hill Laboratories.