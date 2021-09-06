Precision Livestock Farming Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Precision livestock farming (PLF) is a method of managing livestock using continuous real-time information that is obtained through the monitoring, control, and tracking of animals. This technology allows farmers to constantly monitor and sustain livestock operations such as feeding, health, and milking.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Livestock Farming.

This report researches the worldwide Precision Livestock Farming market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Precision Livestock Farming breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Precision Livestock Farming capacity, production, value, price and market share of Precision Livestock Farming in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Afimilk

BouMatic

DeLaval

Allflex

Dairymaster

GEA Group

Precision Livestock Farming Breakdown Data by Type

Precision Feeding Systems

Precision Milking Robots

Stable and FMS

Precision Livestock Farming Breakdown Data by Application

Swine

Ruminant

Poultry

Others

Precision Livestock Farming Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Precision Livestock Farming Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

