Preclinical MRI Equipment Market 2017 by Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Currently, non-invasive and in-vivo imaging modalities have become quite popular in the study of animal models longitudinally. Preclinical imaging is a non-invasive technique used to visualize living animals in order to study various diseases quantitatively, in real time, with the ability to monitor the disease progression rate at molecular level. Suitable models for preclinical in-vivo studies include, positron emission tomography scanners (PET), single photon emission tomography scanners (SPECT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), compute tomography etc. Preclinical MRI imaging technique employs use of large magnets that help generating magnetic fields, carefully targeted electromagnetic pulses, and computer software in order to obtain organ level anatomical images with high spatial resolution. These generated magnetic fields results in formation of paramagnetic atoms including hydrogen, gadolinium, and manganese created by the radiofrequency (RF) coils inside the MRI machine. The machine then captures the relaxation of the atoms at the time when the RF pulse is ceased thus generating an image based on the resonance characteristic of the body part being studied. The preclinical MRI equipment’s are used in study of various life threatening disorders including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological and infectious and inflammatory diseases etc. Apart from this the device can also be used in the transitional research and new drug development.

Preclinical MRI equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing research and development activities in order to examine key pathophysiological episodes at each disease stage and in development of novel therapeutic drug in treatment of various disease indications. Furthermore, launch of new preclinical MRI equipment’s with advanced MRI technology and additional innovative features is further expected to drive the revenues of preclinical MRI equipment market. For example, BioSpec 3T Preclinical MRI System by Brukur is a multi-purpose, preclinical MRI system that is used for studying mice and rats. The system delivers expanded range of RF coil for multipurpose applications is with superior cryogen free design. Preclinical MRI equipment offers reduced biological variability with expanded opportunity to deliver unique information in distinct forms. This will also result in substantial reduction in the number of animal models required in studying several diseases. Furthermore, integration preclinical MRI equipment machines with other imaging modalities such as PET, SPECT and CT has also resulted in significant revenue generation in global preclinical MRI equipment market. Such hybrid imaging modalities not only deliver functional information but also delivers efficient and unique tools to evaluate new chemical entities and candidate drugs. Challenges including high cost of the device is restricting the use of preclinical MRI equipment into clinical practice, inadequate infrastructure provision and lack of skilled professionals in some of the emerging economies is expected to hamper the market growth of preclinical MRI equipment market over the forecast period.

Preclinical MRI Equipment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global preclinical MRI equipment market has been segmented on the basis of modality, end user, and geography.

Based on as modality, the global preclinical MRI equipment market is divided into following:

Bench top preclinical MRI equipment

Standalone preclinical MRI equipment

Based on application, the preclinical MRI equipment market is divided into following:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Inflammatory and Infectious diseases

Others

Based on retail end user, the preclinical MRI equipment market is segmented as below:

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Preclinical MRI Equipment Market: Overview

Preclinical MRI equipment’s are widely available for preclinical imaging and research purpose. The global market for preclinical MRI equipment is expected to generate higher revenues over the forecast period. This is attributed to extensive ongoing studies in order to diagnose and evaluate several diseases. Also launch of many preclinical MRI equipment’s in the market with highest level of accuracy and sensitivity is expected to drive the revenues of preclinical MRI equipment’s over the forecast period. A recent trend in preclinical imaging is increasing use of multimodality MRI imaging technique with large diameter bore better suited for imaging of whole animal body.

Preclinical MRI Equipment Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, global preclinical MRI Equipment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to growing number of research institutes in countries such as India, Australia and Japan, thus leading to extensive research in the field of clinical biology. North America will continue to hold largest share in the preclinical MRI equipment market as majority of the key market players located in the U.S. coupled with presence skilled professionals in the region which are culture positive to innovation. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global preclinical MRI equipment market. This is attributed to new preclinical MRI machines launches in the region by several manufacturers.

Some of the major players in the global custom assay market are Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Simens Healthcare, Aspect Imaging, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, MR Solutions Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems and others. Companies often provide custom assay services, where user can define their requirements and specifications and assay is built accordingly by the manufacturer.