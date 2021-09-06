ROAD HAULAGE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
The business of transporting goods and service via roads is called road haulage. Haulage is the process of shifting goods from one place other either vertically or horizontally.
The road haulage market is expected to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for rapid, safe, and efficient ground transportation. Expansion of transportation and automotive industries has propelled the road haulage market. Increase in population and shift in residential preference (location shifting/change) are also the key factors that are expected to fuel the road haulage transportation market.
This report focuses on the global Road Haulage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Haulage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kindersly Transport
AM Cargo Logistic
Gosselin Transport Services
Manitoulin Transport
Monarch Transport
UK Haulier
Woodside Road Haulage
SLH Transport
LKW Walter
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Container Haulage
Refrigerated Haulage
Pallet Haulage
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Petroleum
Defense
Chemical
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
