Road Haulage Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

The business of transporting goods and service via roads is called road haulage. Haulage is the process of shifting goods from one place other either vertically or horizontally.

The road haulage market is expected to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for rapid, safe, and efficient ground transportation. Expansion of transportation and automotive industries has propelled the road haulage market. Increase in population and shift in residential preference (location shifting/change) are also the key factors that are expected to fuel the road haulage transportation market.

This report focuses on the global Road Haulage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Haulage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kindersly Transport

AM Cargo Logistic

Gosselin Transport Services

Manitoulin Transport

Monarch Transport

UK Haulier

Woodside Road Haulage

SLH Transport

LKW Walter

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3492906-global-road-haulage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Container Haulage

Refrigerated Haulage

Pallet Haulage

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Petroleum

Defense

Chemical

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3492906-global-road-haulage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Road Haulage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Container Haulage

1.4.3 Refrigerated Haulage

1.4.4 Pallet Haulage

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Road Haulage Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Petroleum

1.5.4 Defense

1.5.5 Chemical

1.5.6 Construction

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Road Haulage Market Size

2.2 Road Haulage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Road Haulage Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Road Haulage Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Road Haulage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Road Haulage Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Road Haulage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Road Haulage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Road Haulage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Road Haulage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Road Haulage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kindersly Transport

12.1.1 Kindersly Transport Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.1.4 Kindersly Transport Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Kindersly Transport Recent Development

12.2 AM Cargo Logistic

12.2.1 AM Cargo Logistic Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.2.4 AM Cargo Logistic Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AM Cargo Logistic Recent Development

12.3 Gosselin Transport Services

12.3.1 Gosselin Transport Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.3.4 Gosselin Transport Services Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Gosselin Transport Services Recent Development

12.4 Manitoulin Transport

12.4.1 Manitoulin Transport Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.4.4 Manitoulin Transport Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Manitoulin Transport Recent Development

12.5 Monarch Transport

12.5.1 Monarch Transport Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.5.4 Monarch Transport Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Monarch Transport Recent Development

12.6 UK Haulier

12.6.1 UK Haulier Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.6.4 UK Haulier Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 UK Haulier Recent Development

12.7 Woodside Road Haulage

12.7.1 Woodside Road Haulage Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.7.4 Woodside Road Haulage Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Woodside Road Haulage Recent Development

12.8 SLH Transport

12.8.1 SLH Transport Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Road Haulage Introduction

12.8.4 SLH Transport Revenue in Road Haulage Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SLH Transport Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com