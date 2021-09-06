Shapewear Market Size, Share, Sales, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Global Demand Forecast 2023

The Global Shapewear Market in North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Presence of major market players and higher awareness of products and their benefits is propelling the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Also. increasing market of smartphones and easy availability of information online leading to higher awareness of shapewear products. China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market due to large population size with medium to high disposable income.

The global market of shapewear is getting popular among women day by day with increasing number of females accepting shapewear as comfort lingerie. The rising demand is attributed to celebrity branding, advanced garment designs, fashion emphasized over body shape, and lightweight fabrics.

The North American market for shapewears is expected to grow substantially during the assessment period. The high number of women into athleisure activities and professional sports has gained momentum in the past decade and has made the region a dominant market share holder in the shapewear market. The presence of major market players and high-end fabric manufacturers for shaping lingerie is expected to keep the market dominant throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global shapewear market are Spanx, Inc.(US), Leonisa (Colombia), Ann Chery (Colombia), Hanesbrands Inc. (US), Contourglobal PLC (UK), Miraclesuit (US), CPS Shapers Pvt. Ltd. (India), Swee Shapewear Pvt Ltd (India), Triumph International (UK), Jockey International, Inc. (US).

Segmentation:

The global shapewear has been segmented by type, distribution channel, and region.

By type the market is segmented into body briefs, seamless, control camisoles, long legs, corsets, body shapers, and others.

The global shapewear market has been classified on the basis of distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for shapewear due to growing awareness for body aesthetics and desire to look attractive among the large population size in the region. Also, increasing purchasing ability in lieu of increasing disposable income and higher millennial population is expected to propel the market with the highest growth rate.

Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the global shapewear market during the forecast period. Technological innovation in fabric production industry and sociocultural factors such as increasing indulgence in sports and gym activities will continue to drive the growth of shapewear’s in Europe. As the economy in the region improves, countries of Western Europe especially UK and Germany that are battling obesity, present vivid opportunities for the shapewear market in the Region.

Rest of the World consist of regions namely, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The market of shapewears is expected to grow at a great pace in countries such as Colombia and Brazil in South America due to the presence of some global shapewear manufacturers and other regional players. Moreover, economically stable African countries such as South Africa is expected to have some demand of the shapewears.