Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market 2017-2027: Latest Innovation, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth

The large scale economic collection of proteins is an increasingly important problem for the biotechnology industry. Since the cell lines used are living organisms, they must be fed with a complex growth medium. Separation of the desired protein from the fermentation broth poses challenges. An improved single-use centrifuge system has a single means for both feeding and collecting liquid streams aseptically from rotating components. Also, methods and apparatus for centrifugal separation of cells from cell culture media of large cell culture batches can be done by processing a large volume within a few hours, using pre-sterilized, single-use fluid path components. The apparatus uses a sealing approach that improves reliability while avoiding air contamination as well as shedding from mechanical seals. The risk of process liquid leaks is minimized. Advances in cell culture techniques have greatly increased the cell populations and titers of the target proteins in culture fluid. Most biopharmaceutical companies today are seeking ways to integrate single-use technologies into processing workflows.

Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand of biologics and advancements in medical technology are fuelling the growth of the single-use centrifuge systems market. Minimal manufacturing and maintenance costs of single-use products and instruments attract users to adopt this technology in bio-production. Increasing research on cell biology and stem cells is propelling the demand for single-use centrifuge systems. One of the biggest drivers of the current evolution of biological facility design is the implementation of single-use systems. There is a desire in the industry to use pre-sterilized, single-use centrifuges for some large, production scale operations, but the mere geometric scale-up of the existing smaller designs has not been successful beyond a processing rate of 1-2 liter/min. Technical limitations inherent in the smaller existing designs preclude a direct geometric scale-up approach which is one of the major restraints of the single-use centrifuge systems market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3262

Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the single-use centrifuge systems market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Others

On the basis of region, the single-use centrifuge systems market can be segmented into:

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market: Overview

Drug pricing control is forcing large and emerging biotech companies to change their overall approach in development and production of biopharmaceutical products. This is leading to rising demand for improved process optimization and more efficient operations such as single-use technologies and bioengineering. This is also creating growth opportunities for single-use technologies market. However, stringent regulations imposed by various governments hamper the growth of single-use centrifuge systems market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and rapid product launches are key trends in the single-use centrifuge systems market.

Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America dominates the single-use centrifuge systems market. This is due to major investments by the biopharmaceutical industry in the region. Moreover, increased awareness about therapeutic applications of biopharmaceutical products has also fueled the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for single-use centrifuge system in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold significant shares of the single-use centrifuge system market. The single-use centrifuge system market in Asia is also expected to experience high growth rate over the next five years. This is due to improving life science infrastructure in this region. Furthermore, increased foreign investment in this field is also supporting the growth of the single-use centrifuge systems market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for single-use centrifuge system market in Asia.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3262

Single Use Centrifuge Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players of single-use centrifuge system include Becton Dickinson and Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Pneumatic Scale Angelus, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, and much more. The companies in this market are adopting various strategies like agreements, expansions, and product launches to increase their share and create a strong position in the single-use centrifuge systems market.