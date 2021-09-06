Smart Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share and Forecast 2025

In this report, the smart coating market was recorded at USD 1.65 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.50% over the forecast period.

Smart coatings are capable of responding to external changes in their environment and can elicit a sensory response to environmental stimuli including change in electric current or temperature and respond dynamically. Increasing development in nanotechnology and materials advancement has led to new opportunities for multi-functional coatings, able to respond for corrosion, stress, radiation, pressure, and biological stimuli.

Growing applications in end-user industries such as aerospace, military and healthcare is projected to drive the market. Increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings from the automotive segment for the protection of body parts, such as lock parts, door closures, exhausts, suspensions, clamps & hose connections and engine components, against abrasion, is expected to spur the global smart coatings market.

Asia Pacific region has been projected to witness the enormous growth owing to high rate of infrastructure development; rising demand for consumer electronics; and increasing demand in military for coating with artificial intelligence and anti-corrosive properties. North America industry is expected to witness higher growth than Europe region owing to increasing technological advancements in the field of Nano-material, combined with new product developments compliant with the environmental regulations in the region.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of function, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Anti-Corrosion

• Anti-Icing

• Anti-Microbial

• Anti-Fouling

• Self-Healing

• Self-Cleaning

On the basis on the end-user, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each end-user industry, including

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Consumer Electronics

• Military

• Healthcare

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Coating Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

