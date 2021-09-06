Sodium Sulfite Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sodium sulfite is a product of sodium sulfite and a soluble sodium salt of sulfurous acid. Sodium sulfite is widely used as a preservativefor preserving meats and preventing dried fruit from discoloring. Sodium Sulfite is a white crystal and also used to convert elemental halogens to their respective hydrohalic acids, for reducing chlorine levels in pools and photography. Sodium sulfite exhibits de-chlorinating, de-sulfurizing, and bleaching activities. Sodium sulfite agent is significantly used to maintain the fresh appearance of food products in food industries and used as a component in various drugs to preserve their stability and potency. Sodium sulfite is one of the most important compounds in the chemical industry and food & beverage industry to extend its shelf life.

Global Sodium sulfite market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving factors of the growth of the Global sodium sulfite market is increasing health awareness among consumers, and growing high demand purified water and nutrition food. The macroeconomic factors which are driving the global sodium sulfite market such as growing economy, increasing disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization. Other key driving factors of Sodium sulfite market include the high growth in food & beverage industry, chemical industry, and supplement food products along with high demand for packaged food across the globe. Additionally, it is estimated to witness a high growth of global sodium sulfite market, owing to rising demand for quality papers in the paper and pulp industry. The key restraining factor of global sodium sulfite market is hazardous, attributed to eye irritation and specific target organ toxicity along with govt. Policies and regulations impact sodium sulfite market globally.

Global Sodium sulfite market: Segmentation

Global sodium sulfite market can be segmented by end-use industry, application type, product form, and region.

Global sodium sulfite market is segmented by end-use industry type as follow:-

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Photographic

Global sodium sulfite market is segmented based on application type as follow:-

Preservatives

Oxidizing agents

Bleaching agents

Corrosion inhibitors and anti-scaling agents

Intermediates

Surface active agents

Process regulators

Others

Global sodium sulfite market is segmented on product form type as follow:-

Powder

White crystal

Liquid

Global Sodium sulfite market segmentation: Overview

Global sodium sulfite market segmentation is done by end use industry type includes food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp and paper and photographic. Food and Beverage industry is estimated to account highest market share over the forecast period in sodium sulfite market followed by chemical industry across the globe. Another segmentation of global sodium sulfite market is done by application types such as preservatives, oxidizing agents, bleaching agents and various other applications. Preservatives segment is estimated to witness a positive growth in global sodium sulfite market. Global sodium sulfite market is also segmented based on product form type includes white crystal, powder and liquid wherein power form captures highest market share across the globe.

Global Sodium sulfite market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, global sodium sulfite market is segmented such as the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan. North America accounts highest market share across the globe followed by Western Europe. It is estimated to witness a high growth in highly emerging countries such as Brazil, China, Argentina and India. Sodium sulfite is mostly used for food preservations and textile industry on in these regions. The consumption of sodium sulfite and production facilities in each region is also changing with respect to the pulp & paper industry whereas Brazil is the dominant country. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfite across the globe.

