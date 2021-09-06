Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market CAGR Status, Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast – 2026

Similar in functionality of the traditional Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD), and the Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICD), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICD’s), are used to treat patients with a history of life threatening Arrhythmias (ventricular tachycardia or fibrillation). Unlike the conventional Implantable Defibrillators which are implanted intravascular, the Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillators are inserted subcutaneously under the skin, and uses a subcutaneous electrode placed near the heart, rather than into the heart as in case of conventional Implantable Defibrillators.

A Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator consists of a small titanium case which contains battery, a subcutaneous electrode, and accessories such as insertion tool etc. If there is any abnormality in the patient’s heartbeat, the subcutaneous implantable defibrillator sends and electrical impulse to restore normalcy in the heart rhythm, followed by pacing therapy in form of post shock bradycardia, if needed. Implantable defibrillators are useful in saving patients’ lives with known history of ventricular tachycardia and arrhythmias. The US-FDA recently approved the use of subcutaneous implantable defibrillators in 2012, following proven efficiency after clinical studies. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (2010), demonstrated a concept of the subcutaneous implantable defibrillators. Any person with a history of a congenital heart disease, heart attack, sudden cardiac arrest, or ventricular arrhythmia, may need a subcutaneous implantable defibrillator.

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator is expected to be driven by the key advantages of the subcutaneous implantable defibrillators over the conventional Implantable defibrillators, such as the placement of electrode near the heart, rather than on the heart in case of conventional defibrillators which reduces risks, and longer shelf life, and ease of insertion and removal of the subcutaneous defibrillators. Also Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population around the world, changing lifestyle, increased smoking, rising prevalence of strokes, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the subcutaneous implantable defibrillators market during the forecast period of 2016-2024. However patients with a history of symptomatic ventricular bradycardia, or patients with a heart failure for whom resynchronization is advised, cannot use subcutaneous implantable defibrillators as the device provides a post-shock pacing therapy whenever needed, and this can lead to complications in patients with bradycardia. Another restraint for the growth of the subcutaneous implantable defibrillators market is that the clinical efficiency of the subcutaneous implantable defibrillators in general population is still not proved.

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market: Segmentation

The global Implantable Defibrillator market is classified on the basis of product type, procedure type, end user, and geography.

Based on indications, the global Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator market is segmented into the following:

Ventricular Tachycardia

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Ventricular Dysplasia

Others

Based on end user, the global Implantable Defibrillator market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home care settings

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market: Overview

Ventricular Tachycardia in the indications segment is expected to dominate the global subcutaneous implantable defibrillators market during the forecast period, due to changing lifestyles leading to increasing cases of cardiac disorders, and increased smoking prevalence. In the end users segment, hospitals is expected to dominate the global subcutaneous implantable defibrillators market, due to increasing cardiac surgeries, improving hospitals infrastructure and increased adoption of sophisticated and advanced technologies by hospitals.

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global subcutaneous implantable defibrillator market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for implantable defibrillators, due to good reimbursement policies for surgical procedures, US-FDA approval and increased demand for subcutaneous implantable defibrillators. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases owing to changing lifestyle and increasing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region.

Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Implantable Defibrillator market include Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC Company, Imricor Medical Systems, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mayo Clinic US, Medtronic plc, MRI Interventions, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.