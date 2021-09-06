GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Surgical Generators — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Surgical Generators currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Surgical Generators pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Key Players:

· Apyx Medical Corp

· Biodesign Research & Development, LLC

· Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

· Medovex Corp

· Plasma Medicine Life Sciences

· University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

· ZetrOZ, Inc

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Surgical Generators under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Surgical Generators and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Surgical Generators under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

4 Surgical Generators — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

5 Surgical Generators Companies and Product Overview

6 Surgical Generators- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 19, 2018: Intuitive Surgical announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

6.2 Jul 11, 2018: Corindus Appoints Aquilla S. Turk, D.O. As Chief Medical Officer, Neuroendovascular

6.3 Jul 11, 2018: AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

6.4 Jul 10, 2018: Stryker announces organizational changes

6.5 Jul 09, 2018: Bovie Medical Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Revenue Results

6.6 Jun 25, 2018: Zimmer Biomet Update on Warsaw North Campus FDA Inspection

6.7 Jun 19, 2018: Corindus Announces Promotion Of Doug Teany To Chief Operating Officer

6.8 Jun 12, 2018: Thermi’s Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency Technology Approved In Canada To Treat Dermal Laxity

6.9 Jun 07, 2018: Inspire Medical Systems Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.10 Jun 06, 2018: Thermi’s Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency System Improved Common Vaginal Disorders And Sexual Function, Published Study Shows

6.11 Jun 05, 2018: Medtronic Presents Strategic Growth Roadmap at 2018 Investor Day; Outlines Plan to Create Shareholder Value

6.12 Jun 04, 2018: Thermi Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Litigation with Viveve

6.13 Jun 04, 2018: Viveve Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Litigation with Thermi

6.14 Jun 01, 2018: Keir Surgical Signs Distribution Agreement with Rhein Medical

6.15 May 31, 2018: EuroPCR Establishes Nobles Medical Technologies II As The Potential Leader In The Rapidly Growing PFO Closure Market

6.16 May 31, 2018: Olympus Launches ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator

6.17 May 31, 2018: Cutera Announces Opening of New Office and Training Center in Madrid to the Newly Established Direct Operations in Spain

6.18 May 31, 2018: Merit Medical Announces Leadership Change and Appointment of Interim CFO

6.19 May 29, 2018: Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

6.20 May 24, 2018: Medtronic Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

6.21 May 16, 2018: Zimmer Biomet Statement on Warsaw North Campus FDA Inspection

6.22 May 14, 2018: Invuity Announces Results of New PhotonBlade Studies at 2018 Heart Rhythm Society Conference

6.23 May 14, 2018: BTL AT 79TH CMEF 2018

6.24 May 11, 2018: Teleflex: Reaffirms 2018 Guidance and Provides 3-Year Financial Goals and Objectives

6.25 May 09, 2018: STERIS Announces Changes to Board of Directors

6.26 May 08, 2018: Cutera Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.27 May 08, 2018: Corindus Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.28 May 08, 2018: Smith & Nephew: Change of Directorate

6.29 May 07, 2018: Medtronic Appoints Mike Weinstein As Senior Vice President Of Strategy

6.30 May 07, 2018: Encision Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

6.31 May 03, 2018: Smith & Nephew First Quarter 2018 Trading Report

6.32 May 03, 2018: Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

6.33 May 01, 2018: Bovie Medical Announces Appointment of Diane I. Duncan to Medical Advisory Board

6.34 Apr 26, 2018: Zimmer Biomet Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.35 Apr 26, 2018: AtriCure Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.36 Apr 26, 2018: Stryker reports first quarter 2018 operating results

6.37 Apr 26, 2018: Utah Medical Products Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018

6.38 Apr 25, 2018: Merit Medical Reports First Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

6.39 Apr 25, 2018: Boston Scientific Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2018

6.40 Apr 25, 2018: CONMED Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.41 Apr 25, 2018: KARL STORZ OR1 Operating Rooms — Now Assisting the Surgical Team at Spital Thun, Switzerland

6.42 Apr 17, 2018: Intuitive Surgical Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.43 Apr 05, 2018: Dr. Laura Mauri to Join Medtronic as Vice President, Global Clinical Research & Analytics

6.44 Apr 04, 2018: Namal Nawana appointed Chief Executive Officer of Smith & Nephew

6.45 Apr 03, 2018: BTL to Unveil Groundbreaking Research and Latest Innovation at the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery’s Annual Conference

6.46 Mar 29, 2018: AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

6.47 Mar 28, 2018: Nanospectra Biosciences Provides Corporate Update

6.48 Mar 27, 2018: Bovie Medical Names Scott R. Sanders as Director of Clinical Education and Market Development

6.49 Mar 20, 2018: Governor Abbott Announces Smith & Nephew Adding New Jobs In Fort Worth

6.50 Mar 19, 2018: Zimmer Biomet Appoints Coleman N. Lannum as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

6.51 Mar 14, 2018: Corindus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

6.52 Mar 12, 2018: Bovie Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; Provides Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Outlook

6.53 Mar 12, 2018: Bovie Medical Announces Appointment of Craig A. Swandal to Board of Directors

6.54 Mar 08, 2018: Baylis Medical wins Best Managed Companies award

6.55 Mar 06, 2018: Bovie Medical Appointments Dr. Topaz J. Kirlew As Director Of Regulatory Affairs

6.56 Mar 01, 2018: Smith & Nephew: Change in Directorate

6.57 Feb 28, 2018: Merit Medical Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017; Merit Meets Range of 2017 Guidance; Gives 2018 Guidance

6.58 Feb 26, 2018: AtriCure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

6.59 Feb 22, 2018: Teleflex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; Provides 2018 Guidance

6.60 Feb 20, 2018: AtriCure Names Scott Drake Board Chairman

6.61 Feb 14, 2018: Cutera Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Continued…

