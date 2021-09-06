The Value of Tableau Services Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a report titled “Tableau Services Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” Tableau is a business intelligence tool used for the visual analysis of data. This software allows data blending & real-time collaboration, and is used by businesses, academic researchers and several government organisations for visual data analysis. In this report, FMI has included the companies that offer tableau services such as consulting, maintenance & support and data preparation.

The global tableau services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The tableau services market was valued at US$ 561.2 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 2,183.2 Mn by 2028 owing to the growing demand for tableau software for advanced visualisation and data warehousing.

In this report, FMI has segmented the global tableau services market on the basis of enterprise size, vertical, service type and region. By enterprise size, the tableau services market is sub-segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the global tableau services market is sub-segmented into technology, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, energy & power and others. By service type, the global tableau services market is sub-segmented into consulting, maintenance & support, data preparation, governance, dashboard development & designing and server development.

On the basis of vertical, the BFSI sub-segment is expected to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global tableau services market. Furthermore, the BFSI sub-segment is also expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period in the global tableau services market owing to the increasing adoption of business intelligence tools and solutions in various banking and financial institutions to gain insights as well as to easily handle the large amount of data generated.

Rapid changes in business environments are among the major factors driving the tableau services market. The rising trend of digitalization in the workspace is also boosting the tableau services market. Furthermore, the emergence of the Internet and its impact on business and consumer behaviour has created rapid demand for managing business processes, owing to which the demand for tableau services is increasing rapidly. Moreover, the high adoption rate of business intelligence in Big Data and the growing demand for customer analytics are also among factors fuelling the growth of the tableau services market. Furthermore, with the rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), the demand for tableau services is expected to grow rapidly, which is, in turn, fuelling the growth of the tableau services market. Apart from these factors, the increasing number of smartphones and tablets is also creating potential growth opportunities for the tableau services market.

On the basis of geography, the tableau services market is segmented into various regions, which include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. The North America tableau services market is expected to dominate the global tableau services market in 2018, and it is expected to continue to dominate the tableau services market during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading providers of tableau services in the region and rapid digitalisation at the workplace. However, the SEA and others of APAC tableau services market is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to continuous developments in business infrastructure and the increasing production of data from user devices such as mobile, tablets and laptops.

Some of the market participants in the global tableau services market report include Tableau Software, Inc.; Perceptive Analytics; Accenture; Deloitte; Silicus Technologies, LLC; Bilytica; Interworks; Nabler; Vizual Intelligence Inc.; SA Technologies, Inc.; LiquidHub, Inc.; Unilytics Corporation and Bodhtree.

