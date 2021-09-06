“UK Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019” is among the latest country specific policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope:

– The report covers policy measures and incentives used by United Kingdom to promote renewable energy.

— The report details promotional measures in United Kingdom both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to buy:

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

— Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

— Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

— Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, UK

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Electricity Market Reform 2011

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Climate Change Act

3.4.1 Ambitious 2030 Carbon Reduction target

3.5 Renewable Energy Strategy 2009

3.6 Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin

3.7 Renewable Obligation Order

3.8 Contracts for Difference

3.9 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

3.10 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

3.11 Carbon Price Floor

3.12 Carbon Price Support

3.13 Climate Change Levy

3.14 UK green energy investment halves after policy changes

3.15 Feed-in-Tariffs

3.15.1 Solar Power FiT

3.15.2 Wind Power FiT

3.15.3 Hydropower FiT

3.15.4 Biopower FiT

3.16 Feed in tariffs to end in 2019

3.17 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

3.17.1 Carbon Reduction Commitment Energy Efficiency Scheme

3.17.2 Enhanced Capital Allowances

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Bibliography

4.4 Methodology

4.5 Coverage

4.5.1 Secondary Research

4.5.2 Primary Research

4.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

4.6 Contact Us

4.7 Disclaimer

