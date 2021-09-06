Vascular Graft Industry: Market Size, Scope, Application, Types, Raw Materials, Competitive Landscape, Major Regions, Emerging Players, Opportunities, Limitations, Drivers, Trends, New Strategies, Policies and Forecast to 2025
- Industry Trends Analysis
The global vascular graft market is expected to be around 4.2 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to number of factors such as increase in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for technologically advanced vascular grafts, and rise in end stage renal disorders. Moreover, rising geriatric population and increase in purchasing power of people will further drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, expensive vascular graft procedures and risk of diabetic infections leading to complications such as amputation and sepsis can hinder the demand for vascular grafts over the forecast period.
- Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Endovascular stent grafts segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as decrease in the level of physical activity of people, increase in the consumption of junk food, tobacco and alcohol, and increase in utilization of vascular grafts to treat aortic disorders. Hemodialysis access graft segment is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of diabetic patients with kidney related disorders. Bypass graft segment is expected to witness second fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase rate of coronary artery diseases.
- Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Cardiovascular diseases segmented accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as increase in the prevalence of hypertension, coronary artery diseases, aneurysm, and increasing geriatric population with high risk of developing other age related disorders.
- Raw Material Outlook and Trend Analysis
Polyester based grafts segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as excessive tensile strength, raw material availability and durability. However, biological materials based vascular graft market is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption rate among patients, demand for biocompatible grafts, and technological advancements for enhanced healthcare outcomes.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America dominated the global vascular graft market in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as presence of advanced healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Furthermore, increasing adoption of technological advanced products to improve patient care followed by research and development of specific tissue engineered vascular grafts will further contribute to the North American market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period due to increase in the number of geriatric people, increase in disposable income of people and increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure.
- Competitive Analysis
Product development is the major strategy adopted by the companies to sustain the market competition. For instance, in February 2016, Lombard Medical launched the Altura Endovascular Stent Graft for endovascular aneurysm repair. Therefore, development of such technologically advanced products will help the companies to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their market share at global level.
Some of the key players operating in the global vascular graft market are Vascutek Ltd., Terumo Medical Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., Cook Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Heart Medical Europe BV and ARTEGRAFT.
- Market Opportunities
Product development is a key to the growth of the global vascular graft market. Advancements such as biological integration in small diameter synthetic grafts to perform ideally in clinical settings and further developments in tissue engineered vascular grafts will enhance the utility of such grafts for improved results.
Vascular Graft Market Segmentation:
- By Product:
Hemodialysis Access Graft
Peripheral Vascular Graft
Endovascular Stent Graft
Coronary Artery By-pass Graft
- By Application:
Cardiovascular Diseases
Coronary Artery Disease
Hypertension
Cardiac Stroke
Cardiac Aneurysm
Kidney Failure
Vascular Occlusion
Aneurysm
- By Raw Material:
Polytetrafluoroethylene based Vascular Graft
Polyester based Vascular Graft
Polyurethane based Vascular Graft
Biological Materials based Vascular Graft
Human Saphenous and Umbilical Veins
Tissue Engineered Materials
- By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Others
- Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?