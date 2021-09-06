Video-as-a-Service Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Video-as-a-Service Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Video-as-a-Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Video as a Service (VaaS) is the delivery of multiparty or point-to-point video conferencing capabilities over an IP network by a managed service provider.
The Video as a Service market faces challenges such as data security and privacy and high cost of video content and validity. Factors such as lack of transformation, and Legacy architecture are expected to limit the market growth.
In 2018, the global Video-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Interoute Communication
Polycom
Adobe Systems
Huawei Technologies
Avaya
Vidyo
Bluejeans Network
AVI-SPL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Broadcasting Video Communication
Video Conferencing
Video Content Management
Real-Time Video Monitoring
Professional Services
Consulting
System Integration
Support and Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Government and Public Sector
Education
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
