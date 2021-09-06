Visual Computing Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Visual Computing Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Visual computing is a generic term for all computer science disciplines handling with images and 3D models, i.e. computer graphics, image processing, visualization, computer vision, virtual and augmented reality, video processing, but also includes aspects of pattern recognition, human computer interaction, machine learning and digital libraries.

The value chain of the visual computing market is from the broad and complex network. The entire chain is an inter-connection between various players related to the complete market, and the flow of technology and services.

In 2018, the global Visual Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microsoft

MicroStrategy

TIBCO Software

Qlik

Alteryx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others (product management and shop floor)

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

