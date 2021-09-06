Wearable Appliances to Augment Flexible Battery Market with a Valuation of USD 470 Million by 2024

The flexible battery market has been segmented by end use into wearable & electronic textiles, medical & cosmetic, smart packaging interactive media, portable electronics & connected devices, wireless sensors, RFID, smart card and others. Among these segments, the smart card and RFID segments dominated the flexible battery market in 2016 as these are widely acknowledged technologies. Further, high acceptance of smart card technology in transportation sector is anticipated to drive the growth of flexible battery market over the forecast period.

The global market of flexible battery is anticipated to flourish at a healthy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Easy to use and light in weight are some of the factors that are driving the growth of flexible battery market. Moreover, the flexible battery market is estimated to reach market valuation of around USD 470 Million by the end of 2024. Further, the rising demand for internet of things devices combined with technical advancements is anticipated to propel the growth of flexible battery market with noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market of flexible battery followed by Asia Pacific owing to the high rate of adoption of emerging technologies and presence of large number of flexible battery manufacturers in these regions. Further, Europe market of flexible battery is anticipated to expand at a moderate compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

Developing Technologies in Electronic Devices Reflect Significant Opportunities

The need for small and flexible batteries is gaining power in the flexible battery market owing to the emerging technology in electronic devices which has progressed from large desktop computers to pocket sized smart phones capable of running numerous applications. These factors are expected to benefit the growth of flexible battery market.

However, threat of substitution by emerging technologies and short life span of primary batteries might dampen the growth of the flexible battery market in the near future.

The report titled “Flexible Battery Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”delivers detailed overview of the flexible battery market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by end use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the flexible battery market which includes company profiling of EnerSys Inc., Johnson Control Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, CBS Battery Technologies, Exide Industries and FIAMM S.p.A.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the flexible battery market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

