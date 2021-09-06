Web Mapping Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Web Mapping Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Web Mapping Market:

Executive Summary

Web mapping is the process of using the maps delivered by geographic information systems (GIS) in World Wide Web. A web map on the World Wide Web is both served and consumed, thus web mapping is more than just web cartography, it is a service by which consumers may choose what the map will show. Web GIS emphasizes geodata processing aspects more involved with design aspects such as data acquisition and server software architecture such as data storage and algorithms, than it does the end-user reports themselves.

In 2018, the global Web Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Web Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Here

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

BaiDu

Gaode

Esri

WikiMapia

ArcGIS

Mapbox

Mapinfo

QGIS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Mapping are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

