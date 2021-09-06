WIFI Chipset Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Sales, Supply, Demand – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global WIFI Chipset market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of WIFI Chipset in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global WIFI Chipset Market Research Report 2018

1 WIFI Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of WIFI Chipset

1.2 WIFI Chipset Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global WIFI Chipset Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global WIFI Chipset Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 802.11n

1.2.4 802.11ac

1.2.5 802.11ad

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global WIFI Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 WIFI Chipset Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

1.3.3 Smart Home Devices

1.3.4 Mobile Phone

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global WIFI Chipset Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global WIFI Chipset Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of WIFI Chipset (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global WIFI Chipset Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global WIFI Chipset Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Broadcom

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Broadcom WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Qualcomm Atheros

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Qualcomm Atheros WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 MediaTek

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 MediaTek WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Marvell

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Marvell WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Intel

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Intel WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Realtek

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Realtek WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Texas Instruments

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 WIFI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Texas Instruments WIFI Chipset Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued

