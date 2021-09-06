Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Industry: Market Scope, Size, SWOT Analysis, Regional Segmentation, Products, Applications, Major Players, Emerging Strategies, Developing Trends, New Projects and Outlook to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The wireless ultrasound scanner market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to rising health care awareness and demand for point of care diagnostics. The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for quick diagnosis, miniaturization of ultrasound devices, and increasing venture capital investments. As these devices empower the physicians to take critical decisions at the point of care, they have the potential to significantly impact the healthcare delivery process. However, the dearth of expertise to handle the wireless ultrasound scanners can hinder the market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, wireless ultrasound scanners are divided into hand held devices consisting of laptops and palmtop, and large portable wireless ultrasound devices. The handheld scanners enable real time imaging in emergency medical services and can be easily carried to the site due to their compact size and shape, thus aiding the physicians in instant diagnosis at the point of care.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Wireless ultrasound scanners are used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. These scanners can prove helpful for scanning patients in the ICU who cannot be taken to the scanning units due to their critical medical conditions. OB/GYN doctors can benefit from portable wireless ultrasound scanners as they could be affordable enough to be purchased for private practice and can be easily carried to the patients’ site.

North America is expected to dominate the global wireless ultrasound scanner market during the forecast period, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. With increasing investments from private investors, companies in the region are developing new age wireless ultrasound technologies. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to emerge as lucrative markets during the forecast period owing to the huge population in these countries. Portable wireless medical devices such as ultrasound scanners will witness favorable demand in these regions in order to cater to the rising need for point of care diagnosis in this region.

The major players in the wireless ultrasound scanner market focus on product development to leverage latest wireless technologies such as cloud computing and big data in order to develop next generation wireless ultrasound scanners which are easily portable and affordable compared to the existing ultrasound machines. For instance, in December 2014, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., a Canada based digital healthcare company obtained the FDA clearance for its C3 and L7 Clarius Wireless Ultrasound Scanners. These scanners are compatible with latest android and ios smartphones and tablets which enable the physicians to efficiently analyze real time images from the scans. Some of the key players operating in the wireless ultrasound scanner market are Siemens AG, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., SonopTek Co., Ltd, Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd and Shantou Easywell Technologies Co., Ltd.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for wireless ultrasound scanner market lies in the development of cost effective ultrasound scanners in order to facilitate the penetration of these devices in developing economies. With rapidly improving wireless technologies and high speed internet connectivity in developing nations the demand for affordable wireless ultrasound scanners will witness favorable growth in coming years. Effective integration of these wireless scanners with mobile devices for real time data access will boost their value proposition and further facilitate their rapid acceptance over the forecast period.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Handheld Wireless Ultrasound Scanners

Laptop

Palmtop

Large Portable Wireless Ultrasound Scanners

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi ArabiaTurkey

United Arab Emirates

Others

