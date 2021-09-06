Workplace Services 2018 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
This report studies the global Workplace Services market, analyzes and researches the Workplace Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
DXC Technology (US)
Wipro (India)
IBM (US)
TCS (India)
Atos (France)
NTT DATA (Japan)
HCL (India)
Fujitsu (Japan)
CompuCom (US)
Cognizant (US)
Unisys (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Capgemini (France)
T-Systems (Germany)
Zensar (India)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premises
Market segment by Application, Workplace Services can be split into
Managed Communication
Collaboration Services
Managed Mobility Services
Managed IT Asset Services
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Workplace Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Workplace Services
1.1 Workplace Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Workplace Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Workplace Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Workplace Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud Based
1.3.2 On Premises
1.4 Workplace Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Managed Communication
1.4.2 Collaboration Services
1.4.3 Managed Mobility Services
1.4.4 Managed IT Asset Services
2 Global Workplace Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Workplace Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 DXC Technology (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Wipro (India)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM (US)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 TCS (India)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Atos (France)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 NTT DATA (Japan)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 HCL (India)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Fujitsu (Japan)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 CompuCom (US)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Cognizant (US)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Workplace Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Unisys (US)
3.12 Accenture (Ireland)
3.13 Capgemini (France)
3.14 T-Systems (Germany)
3.15 Zensar (India)
Continued….
