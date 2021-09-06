Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Strategies and Outlook to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is expected to be around 9 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to a number of factors such as inadequate availability of fresh water, increase water pollution due to heavy industrial discharge as well as human activities, and increase in volume of waste water generated especially from pharmaceutical plants and chemical industries. Furthermore, implementation of strict government regulations and efforts towards treatment and sustainable use of water and increasing application of zero liquid discharge technology in recovering of important mineral and compounds is expected to drive the growth of the global market during forecast period. However, high cost of systems and development of alternative water treatment technologies is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.

The conventional ZLD systems segment dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to strict government regulations to install zero liquid discharge systems for every small to large scale industries. Furthermore, conventional ZLD system is widely adopted by florate effluent treatment plants leading to high adoption rate of such systems. However, demand for hybrid ZLD technology will witness lucrative growth owing to its increasing application for effluent treatment.

Process Outlook and Trend Analysis

The evaporation & crystallization segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to increase demand for recovering of valuable compounds and minerals from effluents. The pretreatment segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase demand for effluent treatment to remove contaminants present in wastewater prior to its processing through zero liquid discharge system. This process involves treating effluent either with chemical or biological processes.

The energy & power segment dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to a number of factors such as rise in number of energy and power plants, especially in North America and Europe, producing large volumes of treated water. Furthermore, restrictions and stringent regulations regarding discharge of harmful concentrates in fresh water streams has led to large scale adoption of zero liquid discharge systems by large number of industries. Petrochemical and chemicals segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increase demand for zero liquid discharge systems for effluent treatment. Furthermore, presence of a large number of chemical, energy and power and food processing industries, especially in U.S. and Canada, will propel growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to strict government regulations related to wastewater and its disposal and increasing number of environmental protection agencies in this region.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the market include Aquatech International, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Veolia Water Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies, ENCON Evaporators, Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Saltworks Technologies Inc., H2O GmbH, Petro Sep Corporation, U.S. Water Services, and Aquarion AG. These players are focusing on product launch, mergers and acquisitions for expanding their business especially in emerging markets. For instance, in September 2015, Aquatech launched AquaR2RO membrane process having unique configuration of membrane for use in facilities requiring zero liquid discharge. This system can be used for effluent treatment and high recovery process that are difficult to treat and recover with conventional membranes.

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Segmentation

By System:

Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge System

Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge System

Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge System Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge System By Process :

Evaporation & Crystallization

Filtration

Pretreatment

: Evaporation & Crystallization Filtration Pretreatment By End User:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Semiconductors & Electronics

Textiles

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others (Paper & Pulp, Metal & Mining, & Tanneries)

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Semiconductors & Electronics Textiles Energy & Power Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Others (Paper & Pulp, Metal & Mining, & Tanneries) By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others

