2019 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.

With the continuous development of Li-ion battery and its increasing adoption in a vast industry vertical, a huge requirement for its waste management has emerged up. Moreover, the hiking requirement for Lithium-ion batteries as a major power source in consumer electronic devices and vehicles such as in mobile phones, laptops, tablets and cars is stimulating the future requirement for Lithium–ion battery recycling/ waste management.Overall, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market performance is positive, despite the historical fluctuations and weak economic environment.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is fragmented with fierce competition. Umicor is the world leading player in global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with the market share of 6.55% in 2018, in terms of revenue, followed by GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp and OnTo Technology. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 20% of the revenue market share in 2018.

The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is valued at 1039.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5220.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

