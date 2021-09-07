2019 Global Misting Systems Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Misting Systems Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Misting Systems Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD.Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc.MistAmericaOrbit IrrigationAero MistMist Cooling, Inc.Universal Fog Systems, Inc.Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology)

Misting Systems are one of the most effective and efficient methods available for cooling open outdoor areas such as patios or large indoor areas such as warehouses. They are also used for: dust suppression, order control, special effects, and several other residential and commercial applications.

When people refer to misting, they are referring to a mist line system. These systems deliver water under low, medium, or high pressure to special nozzles that atomize the water into very small particles. The higher the pressure (up to 1000 psi) the smaller the particle size, which in turn means better evaporation and cooling. These systems can also be used in conjunction with fans to add to the cooling effect of any residential of commercial mist install.

There are low pressure DIY mist kits that you can just hook up to you water faucet and be misting your patio in minutes. High pressure spray systems are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications. These use pumps to increase the pressure to 1000 PSI. This atomizes the mist particles to 5 microns, allowing the mist to evaporate more quickly, resulting in better cooling and dust removal in any climate.

Scope of the Global Misting Systems Market Report

This report studies the Misting Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Misting Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Misting System’s largest downstream industry is Public Environment & Horticulture, especially in Asia. Due to the increasing attention of the air environment in recent years, the Misting System has been used for dust removal in many public places. In 2018, High Pressure Systems sales are approximately 854.34 M USD, representing approximately 76.63% of total revenue

At present, Public Environment & Horticulture accounts for the majority of revenue. In 2018, Public Environment & Horticulture ‘s revenue was 496.04 M USD, accounting for 44.42% of the total, and with the modernization of industrial manufacturing in recent years, more and more manufacturing workshop uses the Misting System to remove dust and cool down.

The global Misting Systems market is valued at 1149 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1340.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Misting Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Misting Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers

H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD.

Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc.

MistAmerica

Orbit Irrigation

Aero Mist

Mist Cooling, Inc.

Universal Fog Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology

Global Misting Systems Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Misting Systems Market Segment by Type

Low Pressure Systems

High Pressure Systems

Global Misting Systems Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Environment & Horticulture

Industrial Area

Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Others (including home, entertainment, etc.)

