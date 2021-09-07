3D Modeling Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Autodesk, Blender, SketchUp, ZBrush, Maxon, FreeCAD – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global 3D Modeling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Modeling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global 3D Modeling Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Blender
SketchUp
ZBrush
Maxon
FreeCAD
SpaceClaim
3D Slash
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mac OS
Windows
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Office
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Modeling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Modeling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
