Acai Berry Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2026

Nowadays, consumers are becoming more aware about the benefits of acai berry, particularly to the use of acai berry products in production of organic cosmetics. Gradually yet resolutely, consumers are getting accustomed to the fact that acai berry promotes healthier skin with youthful-look and elasticity. Acai berry products are rich in vitamin A, C and E, and help in regeneration of the skin. In addition to this, acai berry has numerous skin benefits, owing to which they are used in various products such anti-aging creams. Future Market Insights’ latest report projects that increasing usage of acai berry in organic cosmetics products will play an instrumental role in boosting global acai berry sales in the future.

The report, titled “Acai Berry Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” estimates that in 2016, more than 300,000 tonnes of acai berry products were sold across the world. Future Market Insights anticipates an impressive rise in global consumption of acai berry products, and expects the global sales to surpass 1 million tonnes by the end of 2026. During this forecast period, the global market for acai berry will reflect a volume CAGR of 12.5%. In terms of value, the global acai berry market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 696 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,285.7 Mn towards the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%.

In addition to the rising use of acai berry in production of organic cosmetics, the report also observes that robust nutritional content of acai berry products have helped them to gain applicability in production of protein drinks and other beverages. Likewise, sales of acai berry increased over past three years due to the positive perception towards super-food, which consists enormous amount of nutritional content. The report predicts that in the years to come, the demand for acai berry pulp will be considerably higher than dried acai berries. Higher nutritional content of acai berry pulp will help it procure more than 80% of global acai berry sales throughout the forecast period.

Increasing demand for ‘All Natural’ preserving for frozen fruits, coupled with rising preference for acai with guarana (in Latin America) has also propelled the application of acai berry. In 2017 and beyond, acai berry products will be largely used for food & beverage applications, revenues from which are expected to surge at 13% CAGR. Application of acai berry in production of nutraceuticals is also expected to gain traction, showcasing an absolute $ opportunity of close of US$ 137 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

According to the report, the largest market for acai berry is expected to be Latin America. With more than 55% share, Latin America will dominate the global acai berry sales towards the end of forecast period. Brazil-based Acai Frooty is among the key players in the global acai berry market. South Africa’s Phyto Nutraceuticals Inc. is also observed as prominent manufacturer of acai berry products, while US-based companies such as Sambazon, Inc., Acai Roots, Inc., Nativo Acai, Acai Exotic LLC., Jamaba Juice, Inc., Sunfood, Naked Juice Company and The Coca-Cola Company are also profiled in the report as active participants of global acai berry market. Owing to the dense presence of US-based acai berry manufacturers in global market, North America is also expected to be at the forefront, registering rampant growth at 12.8% CAGR.

