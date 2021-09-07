Agriculture Equipment Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Scope, Growth Rate, Size, Share, Dynamics, Drivers, Overview, Revenue, Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Agriculture Equipment market was valued at USD 140.4 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 233.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

“Agriculture Equipment Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Agriculture Equipment Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Increasing demand for food supplies, growing adoption of modern technologies by farmers to upsurge farm yields and rising demand for organic food stuffs are major factors driving growth of the market.

Agricultural equipments have witnessed a major evolution in few years. Earlier, people used stone tools for farming and then shifted to iron tools and later on, semi-automated and automatic machineries were adopted. Traditional tools are now being replaced with various new agricultural equipments, which generally include crop processing equipment and drip irrigation equipment.

The machines are combined with GPS locators, self-steer platforms that allow the advanced tractors and implements to be precise and utilized proper fuel, seed, or fertilizer and computer monitoring systems. Furthermore, driverless tractors, implying GPS maps and electronic sensors are expected to be launched in the market over the forecast period.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on product segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Farm Tractors

• Harvesting Machinery

• Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

• Plowing and Cultivation Machinery

• Haying Machinery

• Others (Parts, Attachments)

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

• Sowing & Planting

• Weeds Cultivation

• Plant Protection

• Harvesting & Threshing

• Post-harvest & Agro Processing

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of agriculture equipment for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in agriculture equipment market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial N.V., Iseki & Co., Ltd., Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Deere & Company, among all the others. John Deere, the UK based tractor manufacturing company, has launched a new lawn tractor in September 20187 at Saltex-2017. This X940 series is suitable for a wide range of services such as farming and other commercial purposes.

