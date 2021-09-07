Ambient Food Packaging Market|Plastic Food Packaging| Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Report by Packaging Type (Rigid Packaging and Flexible Packaging), By Material Type (Metal, Glass, and Plastic) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Ambient food packaging refers to packaging a food product in pasteurized and sterilized packs to increase its shelf life. Ambient food packing has become a trend in the food packaging industry and ambient food products are preferred by majority of the customers over others. Increasing demand for having more empty space in chill cabinets calls for the adoption of the food packaging methods that can offer a better shelf life to the product even without a refrigerator. Demand for sustainable packaging materials has become a new trend in the ambient food packaging industry.

The global ambient food packaging market is expected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The ambient food packaging manufacturers are continuously involved in new packaging processes that extend product shelf life and prevent contamination. Food packaging can be done in cans, cups, sachets, tubes and bottles according to customer convenience and product requirement. Ambient food packaging manufacturers have also started offering services such as injection moulding, thermoforming and blow molding, which also fuels the demand for ambient packaging.

Key Players

The key players of global ambient food packaging market are FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd. (U.K), RPC Group (U.K), Amcor Limited (Australia), SIG Combiblog Obeikan (Switzerland), Tetra Pak (India), Rexam (U.K), Bemis (U.S.), Mondi (South Africa), Ampac (U.S), Dupont (U.S.), Excelsior Technologies (India) and KM Packaging (UK).

Flexible packaging is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Market Segmentation

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market has been segmented based on packaging type, material type and region. Based on packaging type, the market has been segmented as rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Flexible packaging combines the best qualities of plastic, film, paper and aluminum foil to deliver a broad range of protective properties while employing a minimum of material. Leading the way in packaging innovation, flexible packaging adds value and marketability to food and non-food products alike. From ensuring food safety and extending shelf life, to providing even heating, barrier protection, ease of use, resealability and superb printability, the industry continues to advance at an unprecedented rate.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global ambient food packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the ambient food packaging market by its packaging type, by material type and by region.

By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Material Type

Metal

Glass

Plastic

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

