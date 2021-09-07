Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Overview, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2025 with Top Manufacturers like CKT, Battaglin Cicli, Giant Manufacturing, Fuji Bikes, Ritchey Design

Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size 2017 By Material (Full Carbon and Half Carbon), By Product Type (Mountain Bike, Road Bike, and Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 To 2025” was launched by Adroit Market Research today. The publication covers the estimates for the market size in terms of volume (‘000 units) and revenue (USD million). The global market trends are also analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis.

“Bicycles, traditionally used as a mode of transportation are now being increasingly used for the recreational and sporting purpose. Bicycles such as mountain bikes are available in different variants in order to suit consumer demand. Another major factor in the growth of the global bicycle industry is soaring fuel prices coupled with increased traffic congestion as well as pollution. Moreover, health benefits associated with the riding bicycle is also a key factor to supplement the growth of the global bicycle carbon frames industry over the next few years.”

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Key Players are CKT, Battaglin Cicli, Giant Manufacturing, Fuji Bikes, Ritchey Design.

In terms of market competition, the bicycle carbon frames industry is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The rising number of local players, especially across Asia Pacific region is giving tough competition to the global players to maintain their bicycle carbon frames market share. Product differentiation is one of the major strategy adopted by key players to maintain their customer base.

Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2025. After years of decline in the sales of the bicycle across the globe, mainly due to a change in transportation dynamics, bicycles are now regaining their importance. Changing retail landscape is one of the major developments witnessed in the market trends. Increasing online sales of bicycle carbon frames have led to growth in the overall sales owing to ease of choice for better frames.

The Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is segmented on the basis of material and bicycle type. On the basis of material, full carbon and half carbon fiber are used, of which full carbon fiber frames are majorly adopted accounting for 91.8% of the revenues of the global market. However, in China, half carbon fiber is also used to make the bicycle frame, which is relatively cheaper in cost. Owing to its characteristics, full carbon is projected to continue its dominance within the market share over the forecast period.

Key segments of the Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market

Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Full carbon

Half carbon

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

