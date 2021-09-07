Bio-Preservation Global Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Bio-Preservation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bio-Preservation market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of value, the U.S. led the market in 2017, however, in terms of future growth, India and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future due to the increasing research activities and biobanking projects. With respect to European market, the bio-preservative market has also shown its mark owing to the improving regulatory guidelines, developing infrastructure, and biobanking projects, which are more prevalent in the Eastern Europe.

The global Bio-Preservation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bio-Preservation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BioCision LLC.

VWR International LLC.

Biomatrica Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Labvantage Solutions Inc.

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Qiagen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Media

Equipment

Lab Information Management Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Drug Discovery

Table Of Contents:

1 Bio-Preservation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Preservation

1.2 Classification of Bio-Preservation by Types

1.2.1 Global Bio-Preservation Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Bio-Preservation Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Media

1.2.4 Equipment

1.2.5 Lab Information Management Systems

1.3 Global Bio-Preservation Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Preservation Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Regenerative Medicine

1.3.3 Biobanking

1.3.4 Drug Discovery

1.4 Global Bio-Preservation Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Bio-Preservation Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Bio-Preservation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Bio-Preservation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Bio-Preservation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Bio-Preservation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Bio-Preservation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Bio-Preservation (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BioCision LLC.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bio-Preservation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BioCision LLC. Bio-Preservation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 VWR International LLC.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bio-Preservation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 VWR International LLC. Bio-Preservation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Biomatrica Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bio-Preservation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Biomatrica Inc. Bio-Preservation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bio-Preservation Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio-Preservation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Panasonic Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bio-Preservation Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Bio-Preservation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

