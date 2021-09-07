Biometrics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth, Application, Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Biometrics Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Biometrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 96 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
This report focuses on the global Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
Biometrics includes individual authentication by evaluation of unique biological traits. This authentication is possible through hand geometry, voice recognition, fingerprint identification, signature verification, among other ways. Biometrics is considered to have a better authentication reliability as compared to numeric codes and physical devices. Numerous technologies are developed to deal with individual identification with advancements in hardware, readers, sensors, pattern recognition, and image & signal processing technologies.
Rquest free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3351452-global-biom…
The key players covered in this study
Fujitsu
Ot-Morpho
Aware
Leidos
M2sys
Iritech
Smilepass
Certibio
Hypr
Bioid
Accenture
Fulcrum Biometrics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Face identification
Signature identification
Voice identification
Fingerprint identification
Eye recognition
Palm recognition
Iris recognition
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Healthcare
Military & defense
Banking & finance
Travel & immigration
Consumer electronics
Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3351452-global-biometrics-…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Face identification
1.4.3 Signature identification
1.4.4 Voice identification
1.4.5 Fingerprint identification
1.4.6 Eye recognition
1.4.7 Palm recognition
1.4.8 Iris recognition
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Biometrics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Military & defense
1.5.5 Banking & finance
1.5.6 Travel & immigration
1.5.7 Consumer electronics
1.5.8 Security
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Fujitsu
12.1.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.1.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.2 Ot-Morpho
12.2.1 Ot-Morpho Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.2.4 Ot-Morpho Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Ot-Morpho Recent Development
12.3 Aware
12.3.1 Aware Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.3.4 Aware Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aware Recent Development
12.4 Leidos
12.4.1 Leidos Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.4.4 Leidos Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Leidos Recent Development
12.5 M2sys
12.5.1 M2sys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.5.4 M2sys Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 M2sys Recent Development
12.6 Iritech
12.6.1 Iritech Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.6.4 Iritech Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Iritech Recent Development
12.7 Smilepass
12.7.1 Smilepass Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.7.4 Smilepass Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Smilepass Recent Development
12.8 Certibio
12.8.1 Certibio Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Biometrics Introduction
12.8.4 Certibio Revenue in Biometrics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Certibio Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)