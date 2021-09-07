Bone Densitometers Market – Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis from 2022

Bone densitometry is a non-invasive technology that can measure bone mass. Devices useful for this are known as bone densitometers. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global bone densitometers market that anticipates aggrandizement for this market with 5.3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise to US $ 1.2 bn.

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The primary reasons for the growth of the global bone densitometers market are the technological advancement and growing population of senior citizens who are highly susceptible to bone-related ailments. This market has been segmented on the basis of end user, technology, type, and lastly, region. Based on end users, this market has been segmented into academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into dual-energy X-Ray absorptiometry (DXA), quantitative computed tomography (QCT), radiographic absorptiometry (RA), single X-Ray absorptiometry (SXA), and others. High quality scanner machines are making these technologies more reliable. By types, the market has been segmented into central scanners, peripheral scanners, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global bone densitometers market into the continent-based regional markets namely The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas segment is the largest regional market for bone densitometers because of technological advancement. North America as a market is bigger than South America due to the availability of more advanced technology. The American market for bone densitometers is expected to reach around US $ 650 mn by the end of the forecast period. In North America, the most powerful economy is the United States of America (USA). Dalios Denture and Hearing Clinic in Chatham and Starkey Hearing Technologies have donated $6,000 towards the Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Renewal Campaign. The funds will be used to purchase diagnostic medical equipment for Chatham-Kent that includes a bone densitometer, and a just-installed SPECT-CT scanner.

Europe is the second largest market. It has a high density of population, but in terms of technological advancement, it lags behind North America. The most important country-specific market are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. According to the report, Asia Pacific region is expected to be a fastest growing region in the bone densitometers market during the forecast period. The significant country-specific markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region. In the Asia Pacific, there are few countries that are technologically advanced. In the MEA region, the market is limited. Reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, political instability, and healthcare not considered a priority by majority governments in this region.

Key Players

The key players in the global bone densitometers market include Aarna Systems And Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (India), DMS Imaging (France), Echolight SPA (Italy), General Electric Company (USA), Hologic, Inc. (the USA), MedWrench LLC (USA), Osteosys Co. Ltd (South Korea), Schick Sirona (USA), Swissray (USA), and Tecnicare Healthcare Company (USA).

