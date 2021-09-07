Calcium Sulphate Market is Projected to Grow US$ 115.4 Billion by 2027

According to a recent study of Future Market Insights (FMI), global sales of calcium sulphate surpassed 285 thousand tons in 2018, and will record a 3.5% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. The study estimates construction industry to account for over 75% of overall calcium sulphate sales in 2019. While calcium sulphate has traditionally witnessed substantial adoption in the construction sector, there has been a significant increase in demand for calcium sulphate in paints & coatings, and industrial wastewater treatment applications in the recent past.

Steady growth prospects have been estimated for hydrated calcium sulphate sales in 2019, in contrary to anhydrous calcium sulphate. . This can be attributed to robust adoption of hydrated calcium sulphate in various construction applications, including coloring pigments and quick drying PoP. Sales of hydrated calcium sulphate will be 4X more than their anhydrous counterparts in 2019, according to FMI study. Continued adoption as a supplement in the food & beverage industry, as fillers and coating agents in paper industry, continue to remain other leading demand determinants of hydrated calcium sulphate.

Download the sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4038

Growth Confined by Rising Availability of Economic & More Effective Alternatives

Growing availability of effective and economically feasible alternatives, such as aluminum sulphate and calcium chloride, continue to remain key concerns for players operating in the calcium sulphate market. Leading players in the market have already shifted their preference toward calcium sulphate substitutes, in light of their greater efficacy and convenience in manufacturing.

Regulatory standards imposed on calcium sulphate by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s (NIOSH), have significantly driven adoption of calcium sulphate alternatives. Additionally, better functionalities and performance outcomes apropos of using calcium chloride in construction applications, and aluminium sulphate in pharmaceutical and personal care product formulations, continues to pose a negative influence on sales of calcium sulphate worldwide.

Ask a question to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4038

Application of calcium sulphate in topsoil layer for improved crop yield has traditionally been a common practice among farmers worldwide. However, regulatory hurdles regarding use of gypsum, composed of calcium sulphate, have been arresting adoption of calcium sulphate in the agricultural industry. Additionally, reuse and recycling of calcium sulphate by-products has emerged as a popular trend in recent years, which in turn will impede demand for calcium sulphate in the near future. .

Leaders in calcium sulphate market such as Solvay S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and USG Corporation are currently focusing on investments in the development of low-cost sustainable gypsum boards, in line with the rise of green building initiatives that necessitate adoption of eco-friendly construction materials.

This report offers an accurate forecast of the global calcium sulphate market for the period, 2019-2027. For more information about the various other facets associated with calcium sulphate market at regional or global level, write to our analysts at [email protected]