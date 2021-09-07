Central Patient Monitoring System Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018-2028

The healthcare industry is strongly acting towards addressing healthcare professional’s pain points. For an instance, the central patient monitoring systems addresses once such pain point of monitoring a large set of patients. The central patient monitoring systems are computer systems that are networked with a fixed number of patient monitors. The central patient monitoring system displays the respectively connected monitoring device waveforms on a single or multiple monitors. This allows the healthcare professionals to monitor and keep a check on the number of patients at the same time. Most of the central patient monitoring system allows the monitoring of at least two waveforms. Depending on the configuration, the central patient monitoring system may include modules for various parameters such as ECG, respiratory rate, body temperature, SpO2, cardiac output and others.

The receivers of the central patient monitoring systems are connected to the bedside monitors of each patient. Some telemetry devices also allow the central patent monitoring system receiver to be connected. The main monitor of the central patient monitoring system is then placed in the central station. The central patient monitoring systems are used in the general medical area and surgical areas, cardiac rehab centers, they can also be used with telemetry devices. A typical central monitoring system has a life time of about 7-10 and may cost US$ 4,500 – 40,000. The central patient monitoring system has only one major requirement, which is uninterrupted power supply. Furthermore, the central patient monitoring system also has the capacity to save the data for a limited period of time. This allows the healthcare professional to review the data when required.

Generally, central patient monitoring systems are able to network with a limited number of patient monitoring systems. For an instance, the central patient monitoring system can be connected to 8, 16, 32, 64, 72 and sometimes even up to 240 patient monitors. Most of the central patient monitoring systems are able to identify most kinds of abnormal waveform. When an abnormal waveform is detected the system is programed to trigger a code alarm. This simplifies the need to monitor the central patient monitoring system continuously and closely.

However, the use of central patient monitoring systems is still debatable since it is believed that the hospital personals may pay more attention to the equipment more than the patient itself. Many physicians believe that even a functioning reliable central patient monitoring system cannot replace the frequent and direct observations. Also, there is always a risk of false alarms that can alarm fatigue as a result the staff may miss an actually critical patient event. These are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the central patient monitoring system market.

Central Patient Monitoring System Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of hospitals in most developed regions with an increasing number of hospital beds especially in developing regions are demanding the need for centralized systems for better functionality. For an instance, the use of central patient monitoring system for multiple number of patient monitory from a single monitor station. Furthermore, increase in the number of patient hospitalization along with unmet requirement of healthcare professionals is further driving the growth of the central patient monitoring system market. However, the central patient monitoring systems have a limited flexibility in terms on the number of connected bed/monitors and the number of waveforms or data presented for each patient.

Central Patient Monitoring System Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global central patient monitoring system market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is projected to hold large share in the global central patient monitoring system market primarily due to increased adoption of new technology in the field of hospital management. North America market for central patient monitoring system is followed by the European central patient monitoring system market due to the increased demand for centralized monitoring systems. Asia Pacific market for central patient monitoring systems is expected to grow at a substantial rate due to the lack of sufficient healthcare professionals.

Central Patient Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

The global central patient monitoring system market is segmented by number of patients/monitors networked, end users and region:

By Number of Patients/Monitors Networked Upto 16 32 patients 64 patients More than 64 patients

By End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers



Central Patient Monitoring System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global central patient monitoring system market are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd, Infinium Medical, Universal Medical Instruments, Nihon Kohden, Heyer Medical AG, MindRay, Criticare Systems Inc., Sunray, Mediana, among other key players.