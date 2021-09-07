China First Aid Market Size to Surge at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest report titled, “China First Aid Market Assessment and Opportunity 2014 – 2020″, projects the China first aid market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2015 and 2020. Adoption of aggressive promotional campaigns are key factors driving growth of the market.

The report is focused on basic first aid products such as adhesive bandages, disinfectants and gauzes. Though the basic wound care segment in China accounts for miniscule share of the overall wound care market in China, it is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years. Increasing awareness about non-traditional first-aid products among consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is the prime driving factor for the market in the region.

As of 2014, basic first aid products accounted for less than 20% share of the overall wound care market in China. Strategies such as innovative product packaging along with aggressive market campaigning has led to surge in demand for these products in China. Government emphasis on healthcare policies, liberalization of policies related to distribution of licenses and FDI influx are other key driving factors of the first aid market in China. On the flipside, low healthcare expenditure and higher preference for Chinese traditional medicines among consumers is a major restraint for non-traditional wound care product manufacturers.

The report analyses the China first aid market in terms of sales revenue (US$ Mn) by product, cities and by retail sales channel and provides information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations and forecast.

On the basis of city, the China first-aid market has been segmented into Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities. Among Tier 1 cities, Shanghai offers good market opportunities for first-aid products manufacturers. It is anticipated to generate 1.4X higher sales revenue by the end of the forecast period as compared to that in 2014. Disinfectant products are anticipated to account for over half of the sales revenue in Tier 1 cities, followed by gauzes and bandages respectively. Tier 2 cities are expected to generate 1.3X higher revenue than Tier 3 cities by the end of 2020.

Among retail sales channels, drugstores and pharmacies are key channels for sales of adhesive bandages. Hospitals are the key channel for sales of gauzes. Hospitals account for major share of retail sales in Tier 3 cities in China. Though drugstores, pharmacies and hospitals are key retail sales channels for adhesive bandages and gauzes, modern retail sales channel are the most preferred mode for sales of disinfectants. Hypermarkets and supermarkets account for over 60% share of retail sales of disinfectants.

By product type, the China first aid market has been segmented into adhesive bandages, gauzes and disinfectants (antiseptics). While disinfectants are projected to be the largest market segment throughout the forecast period, its presence is limited to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The disinfectant products segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5% between 2014 and 2020. Reckitt Benckiser and Walch are key players in this product segment. Organized players account for significant market share in the disinfectants products segment. Among products, gauzes (woven and non-woven) covers significant market in Tier 3 cities in China. Sales revenue of adhesive bandages is further segmented into butterfly stiches, transdermal bandages and special bandages. Transdermal bandages account for significant market share in the adhesive bandages segment.

Key players in the China first aid market include Johnson and Johnson, Winner Medical Group Co., Reckitt Benckiser, Yunnan Baiyao, 3M Company, Nepstar Drugstore, 7-Eleven, Beijing Hualian Group and A.S Watson Group.