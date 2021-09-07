CITRUS JUICES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Citrus juices are made from citrus fruits. Citrus fruits consist of oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits and others fruits. The citrus juices are one of the healthiest fruits juices available in the world. The citrus fruits contain compounds called flavonoids that have anticancer properties. The citrus juices are the good sources of vitamins, minerals potassium and are low in sodium.

Nutritional and health-promoting aspects of citrus consumption are the key factors that drive the citrus juices market. Citrus juices are rich in vitamins, a good source of fiber, low calories and reduce the risk of kidney stones are the some of the important health benefits offered by citrus fruit. In addition, the health-consciousness is growing among the consumers that further facilitates to the high adoption of healthier fruits juices that are likely to boost the growth of citrus juice market. Furthermore, the factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, increased health awareness, introduction to the new flavor and rising disposable income are contributing to the growth of the citrus juices market. Moreover, the shifting of fruit-based beverages from the local retails to the modern or organized retails is projected to create various opportunities in the citrus juice market in upcoming years.

This report studies the global Citrus Juices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Citrus Juices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Citrus World

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Coca-cola

Nestle

Del Monte

Welch’s

Pepsico

Skypeople Fruit Juice

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powdered Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online

