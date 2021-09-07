CITRUS JUICES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
Citrus juices are made from citrus fruits. Citrus fruits consist of oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits and others fruits. The citrus juices are one of the healthiest fruits juices available in the world. The citrus fruits contain compounds called flavonoids that have anticancer properties. The citrus juices are the good sources of vitamins, minerals potassium and are low in sodium.
Nutritional and health-promoting aspects of citrus consumption are the key factors that drive the citrus juices market. Citrus juices are rich in vitamins, a good source of fiber, low calories and reduce the risk of kidney stones are the some of the important health benefits offered by citrus fruit. In addition, the health-consciousness is growing among the consumers that further facilitates to the high adoption of healthier fruits juices that are likely to boost the growth of citrus juice market. Furthermore, the factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, increased health awareness, introduction to the new flavor and rising disposable income are contributing to the growth of the citrus juices market. Moreover, the shifting of fruit-based beverages from the local retails to the modern or organized retails is projected to create various opportunities in the citrus juice market in upcoming years.
This report studies the global Citrus Juices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Citrus Juices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Citrus Juices capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Citrus Juices manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
